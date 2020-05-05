PUBLIC USE OF NATIONAL NATURE RESERVES

SAMOA, May 5 - The Ministry in response to the amended and revised Proclamation State of Emergency issued for the COVID-19 advises the Public that the following conditions for the use of all Nature Reserves including the Mt. Vaea Scenic Reserve for recreational activities, in particular the use of the trail up to the Robert Louis Stevenson. See following conditions for your awareness:

All Nature Reserves are now open for public use; The Mt Vaea Scenic Reserve trail is now open from 6am to 7pm , Monday to Saturday ; Strongly advise to maintain/practice social distancing and keep at least two metres apart; Not allowed to sit around at the Fale Samoa at the car park at any time;

This notice is effective as of Monday 4th May 2020 until further notice!

For more information, please contact the Ministry on telephone 67200/28680.

