PM Tuilaepa response to the NZ Law Society

SAMOA, May 5 - GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT; Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has responded to New Zealand Law Society President Tiana Epati’s “serious concerns” with the constitutional law reforms under review in Samoa. The Prime Minister’s reply is published verbatim.

“There is no place for the President of an overseas Law Society to use that organization’s name to try to lecture us or interfere with our country’s democratic processes.

Samoa’s Government is trying to create a Specialist Court of Appeal for its own cultural Lands and Titles to be legally acknowledged and preserved.

It is a matter now at Select Committee for public consultation, and it is a matter for Samoa. In short, it is none of your overseas presidential business.

All the best as you concentrate on the needs of all your society’s members, and we will concentrate on looking after our own country-Samoa.

I hope you and your relative here in Samoa, the President of our Law Society remember that Samoa has been independent since 1962.

May 5, 2020