Collins Vision Partners with United Way to Be the Difference in Southwest Florida

We love Southwest Florida.

See the Difference and Help Us Be the Difference

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Southwest Florida, along with the rest of the nation, begins the process of recovering from the implications of the COVID-19 world health pandemic, the team at Collins Vision is stepping up to do their part in helping the communities they serve to bounce back.Collins Vision has fully reopened and is seeing patients for all services, adhering to all guidelines set forth by local, state and federal governments. “Southwest Florida is strong,” said Dr. Michael J. Collins, founder and medical director of Collins Vision, with locations in Fort Myers and Naples. “We are resilient and hopeful. And at Collins Vision, we want to do what we can to help our communities find their footing and begin to recover.”Collins Vision has always enjoyed a strong alliance with United Way and is using this relationship to help individuals in need of some additional support at this time. Through September, a percentage of every LASIK or Refractive Cataract Surgery performed at Collins Vision will be donated to the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee Counties to help those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.“Dr. Collins and the whole Collins Vision team have been great partners with United Way,” said Jeannine Joy, President and CEO of United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee. “We are so appreciative of the tremendous generosity this program will offer, especially now when our community is struggling.”“We always tell our patients that we can’t wait for them to See the Difference, and with this United Way partnership, our patients can also help us Be the Difference our community needs at this time,” added Dr. Collins. Schedule your one-on-one consultation with Dr. Collins today. Initial consultations can be performed in person at the Collins Vision offices or virtually for those who prefer to start the process from the comfort of their own homes.So many Southwest Floridians have chosen to See the Difference and become a part of the Collins Vision family. And now it’s your time. Just imagine; your improved vision can help rebuild the lives of individuals and families, neighbors and friends, all across Southwest Florida. Talk about seeing something beautiful!Learn more at CollinsVision.com/UnitedWay or call 239.936.4706.



