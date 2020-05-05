TZ PROJECTS presents an Art Show for Los Angeles on May 15th
Windows Open May 1st 4pm-7pm 2020
Show runs May 1st – 17th
8070 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048
During this difficult time of Covid 19 Torie Zalben has created a place for us to safely escape our current stress filled days and enjoy art again.
TZ PROJECTS is a space dedicated to showcasing work from established and emerging artists during these uncertain times. The mission is to provide an art show, in the form of a projected video window display, for nurses, doctors and service workers at the front lines of this pandemic.
A very special thanks goes out to all the artists, curators, and to those who have donated their time and efforts into making this project possible.
GALLERY SPONSOR: ADDLANE
CHARITY PARTNER: PROJECT ANGEL FOOD
WEB: http://tzprojects.org/
INSTAGRAM: @TZPROJECTS
Notable artists in this show:
Channing Hansen
Alexandra Grant
Keith Mayerson
Melanie Pullen
Paz de la Huerta
Pierre Fraiture
River Gallo
Darian Zahedi
Keri Ann Kimball
