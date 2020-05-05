TZ PROJECTS presents an Art Show for Los Angeles on May 15th

LA Art Show May 15 2020

TORIE ZALBEN LAUNCHES “TZ PROJECTS” ART SHOW in LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TORIE ZALBEN LAUNCHES “TZ PROJECTS”Windows Open May 1st 4pm-7pm 2020Show runs May 1st – 17th8070 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048During this difficult time of Covid 19 Torie Zalben has created a place for us to safely escape our current stress filled days and enjoy art again.TZ PROJECTS is a space dedicated to showcasing work from established and emerging artists during these uncertain times. The mission is to provide an art show, in the form of a projected video window display, for nurses, doctors and service workers at the front lines of this pandemic.A very special thanks goes out to all the artists, curators, and to those who have donated their time and efforts into making this project possible.OPENING: MAY 1 4-7PMSHOW RUNS: MAY 1-17 8070 BEVERLY BLVD.LOS ANGELES, CA 90048GALLERY SPONSOR: ADDLANECHARITY PARTNER: PROJECT ANGEL FOODWEB: http://tzprojects.org/ INSTAGRAM: @TZPROJECTSNotable artists in this show:Channing HansenAlexandra GrantKeith MayersonMelanie PullenPaz de la HuertaPierre FraitureRiver GalloDarian Zahedi



