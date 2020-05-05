There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,678 in the last 365 days.

TZ PROJECTS presents an Art Show for Los Angeles on May 15th

LA Art Show May 15 2020

TORIE ZALBEN LAUNCHES “TZ PROJECTS” ART SHOW in LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TORIE ZALBEN LAUNCHES “TZ PROJECTS”

Windows Open May 1st 4pm-7pm 2020
Show runs May 1st – 17th
8070 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048

During this difficult time of Covid 19 Torie Zalben has created a place for us to safely escape our current stress filled days and enjoy art again.

TZ PROJECTS is a space dedicated to showcasing work from established and emerging artists during these uncertain times. The mission is to provide an art show, in the form of a projected video window display, for nurses, doctors and service workers at the front lines of this pandemic.

A very special thanks goes out to all the artists, curators, and to those who have donated their time and efforts into making this project possible.

OPENING: MAY 1 4-7PM
SHOW RUNS: MAY 1-17 8070 BEVERLY BLVD.
LOS ANGELES, CA 90048

GALLERY SPONSOR: ADDLANE
CHARITY PARTNER: PROJECT ANGEL FOOD

WEB: http://tzprojects.org/
INSTAGRAM: @TZPROJECTS

Notable artists in this show:
Channing Hansen
Alexandra Grant
Keith Mayerson
Melanie Pullen
Paz de la Huerta
Pierre Fraiture
River Gallo
Darian Zahedi

Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
+1 310-721-4912
email us here

