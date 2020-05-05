Homeless Not Toothless Founder, Dr. Jay Grossman, Teams With Veteran-Owned, Lonesome Rider Coffee, To Raise Awareness

Dr. Jay Grossman Concierge Dentistry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do Homeless Not Toothless and extraordinary coffee have in common? During this time at home, ordering food and supplies online has become the new norm. We are thrilled with the generosity of Lonesome Rider Coffee. Please join me in supporting them!

Lonesome Rider Coffee

Homeless Not Toothless has teamed up with the Veteran owned coffee company, Lonesome Rider Coffee, to raise money and awareness for Homeless Not Toothless, which is in desperate need for personal protective equipment so we can treat our Veterans.

Lonesome Rider Coffee is donating 25% of each bag of coffee and purchase of an HNT mug back to Homeless Not Toothless, and their coffee is EXTRAORDINARY! (Some of the best coffee I have ever had!!)

Please consider making a purchase in a time when small businesses and non-profits are being hit the hardest.

Here is a link to the coffee:

https://lonesomeridercoffee.com/collections/specialty-blends/products/sumatra

Here is a direct link to the mugs:

https://lonesomeridercoffee.com/collections/specialty-blends/products/homeless-not-toothless-travel-mug

Stay safe! We look forward to serving you in our dental office very, very soon!

Additional ways to help our Veterans and foster youth:

· Whiten your teeth in an hour: Donate a minimum of $200 to HNT (which provides free dental care to Veterans and foster children) and we will whiten your teeth for FREE as a thank you. Offer open to all, regardless if you are a patient of record.

http://www.HNT.Dental

· Using Amazon to Support Homeless Not Toothless, withOUT it costing you a penny! Amazon has a program that allows all your orders to donate 1% back to charity. This costs NOTHING to you. Amazon takes 1% of their profits and donates it back. How it works is SMILE.AMAZON.COM is the exact same website as Amazon.com but Smile.amazon.com allows you to buy your items with the 1% donation. Please replace your bookmarks and bookmark smile.amazon.com. The link will allow you to directly connect to Homeless Not Toothless. Please follow this link and sign up.

https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-0615767

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in Brentwood, CA since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry, Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $5 - Million in free dental care to over 60,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple, to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they provide modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

https://www.conciergedentistry.com/

Concierge Dentistry

11980 San Vicente Blvd #507

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 820-0123



