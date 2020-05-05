CIT Selects Partners to Build a First-of-Its-Kind Smart Community

Contract agreements signal the official start of building a technology testbed in Stafford County

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) today announced that four contracts have been issued to build Stafford’s technology testbed, a key milestone for the public-private partnership developing Virginia’s first ground-up “smart community.” Expected to be up and running in six weeks, the smart city technology testbed will focus on Internet of Things (IoT) device security to help prevent community ransomware attacks, and protect the privacy of citizens, while providing critical data to help the county improve operations and services.



The Stafford testbed will act as a living laboratory - testing emerging technologies in real-world situations and providing a long-term capability that can be used to validate innovation before bringing it into the operational “Smart Stafford” infrastructure.



Contracts were awarded to the following companies to begin the build:







“Security and privacy are a critical foundation for building sustainable smart communities. We are excited to see this groundbreaking project kick off today with the support of our technology partners,” said John Holden, director of Stafford Economic Development and Tourism. “The testbed illustrates our commitment to public-private partnerships, innovation, and entrepreneurship in Stafford and provides a unique opportunity for Downtown Stafford to be the model for smart cities across the Commonwealth.”



The project builds on work done for the Department of Homeland Security at George Mason University’s EagleBank Arena last fall - a large-scale experimental IoT deployment at the Arena that demonstrated dual-use capability for both daily facility operations and first responder information in emergency situations. The Stafford County effort is funded through investments from the Department of Homeland Security and Virginia Smart Community initiatives. It will include activities in both Stafford County and Arlington.



About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next-generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.org

You can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



About Aer Wireless

Aer Wireless, a Virginia-based company, offers an innovative wireless last-mile technology solution that provides simple, fast, affordable broadband connectivity with a focus on rural America. Aer Wireless’s mission is to provide rapid deployment of high-speed Internet to help communities improve economic development, telemedicine, distance learning, and other smart city and quality-of-life services anywhere...regardless of the terrain. With a proprietary mesh network technology, powered by Mage Networks, and a unique combination of technology and services, customers can enjoy ultra-fast Wi-Fi Internet at home, outdoors, or on the move. For more information, please visit www.aerwireless.com.



About Mutualink

Mutualink, Inc. provides an interoperable communications platform that enables community-wide multimedia sharing of radio, voice, text, video, data files, and telephone communications in a secure environment. Mutualink’s system is deployed by thousands of public safety and private security entities and facilities, including homeland security, police and fire departments, emergency operations centers, hospitals, schools and universities, transit authorities, stadiums, shopping malls, casinos, and more. Mutualink is a privately held company headquartered in Wallingford, CT, with R&D facilities in Westford, MA; Allen, TX; and Mayagüez, PR. For more information, please visit www.mutualink.net.



About Onclave Networks

Onclave Networks, Inc. is a Virginia-based technology company offering Secure IoT® through a channel of system integrators and device OEMs globally. Onclave formed and patented its technology in 2016. Secure IoT® is a Zero Trust secure communications platform for Enterprises and device OEMs that runs and protects Operational Technologies regardless of age, operating system, manufacturer, or protocol. Secure IoT® includes continuous monitoring with isolation and containment by design to eliminate the OT attack surface and dramatically improve enterprise protection while reducing costs. For more information please visit www.onclave.net.



About OST Global

OST Global, Inc. is a leader in implementing Smart City projects and a provider of C4ISR, Cyber, Engineering, Logistics, Managed Services, and Smart technologies. OST serves multiple industries, including aviation, defense, financial, health, insurance, utility, and transportation. Its client base consists of Fortune 1000 companies and public sector organizations such as the US Department of Defense (Air Force, Army, Navy, and Joint programs), Commerce, Education, Energy, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, plus state and local governments. OST is externally appraised/registered as CMMI-DEV Level 3, CMMI-SVCS Level 3, ISO 9001, ISO 10002, ISO 20000, and ISO 27001. For more information, please visit www.OSTGlobal.com.



Sara (Pomakoy) Poole Center for Innovative Technology sara.poole@cit.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.