Actress Elizabeth Stanton & Buca di Beppo Team with Ellis Island Honors Society to Donate 10,000 to Healthcare Heroes

Meals to be distributed to hospitals from Burbank to New York City.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following on the heels of a successful campaign of donating 5,000 meals to Los Angeles area organizations feeding the hungry and vulnerable, Elizabeth Stanton has set her sights on supporting our frontline healthcare heroes. Now Elizabeth is taking her campaign coast-to-coast, teaming up with NYC-based non-profit Ellis Island Honors Society. This alliance is making an even bigger impact with a donation of 10,000 meals provided by the restaurant company Buca di Beppo. The campaign launches on May 6th, Nurses Day, and will continue through Nurses Week and beyond. This goal is to show support and appreciation for our courageous frontline healthcare workers who are facing tremendous challenges during this pandemic.

The meals for frontline healthcare heroes will be distributed to hospitals from Burbank to New York. New York City hospitals, the hardest hit in the country, will receive 8,000 meals with the vast majority being delivered to hospitals within NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital system. To thank the men and women serving in the United States Armed Forces who are fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, actress Elizabeth Stanton donated 800 meals to the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore for distribution to military hospitals located in the National Capital Region. Additionally, 700 meals will be distributed to various Boston area hospitals. In Burbank, California, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center will also receive meals in support of their frontline heroes.

Elizabeth’s goal is to set an example with her charitable campaign and inspire others who are in a position to donate to do so immediately. "We started our initiative last week in LA with 5,000 meals provided to vulnerable communities and have now reached across the country to thank frontline healthcare workers. We hope to inspire others to join us as together we provide another 10,000 meals to hospitals on the East Coast," states Elizabeth Stanton.

“Elizabeth’s commitment to this project is commendable. The Ellis Island Honors Society is delighted to partner with her on such an important cause. This is the time to stand together, under one flag, and do what we can to help America and our fellow citizens.” said Nasser J. Kazeminy, Chairman. The Ellis Island Honors Society is the sponsor of the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, one of the nation’s most prestigious awards, which recognizes philanthropic Americans for their humanitarian activities.

Deliveries will start on Nurses Day, Wednesday, May 6th and the timing could not be better as this whole week is about appreciation and giving back starting with Tuesday May 5th, #GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement.

