May 05, 2020
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Whitaker Bank, Inc. and announces termination of enforcement actions with Crown Bankshares, Inc. and First Bankshares, Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Prohibition and cease and desist order against Thomas P. Hinkebein, former President of Whitaker Bank, Inc., Lexington, Kentucky, for misappropriating bank property and funds.
The Board also announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:
Crown Bankshares, Inc., Edina, Minnesota Written Agreement, dated June 22, 2012 Terminated April 29, 2020
First Bankshares, Inc., Barboursville, West Virginia Written Agreement dated August 8, 2016 Terminated April 30, 2020
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
