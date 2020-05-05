Former Columbia Dean Thomas Harford Provides Unique Academic Tools to Further Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Getting a successful education continues to be one of the leading contributors towards overall personal and professional success. While some people strive in the classroom, others can find this more challenging. For those that are struggling with the standard educational process, former Columbia dean Thomas Harford offers productive solutions through academic coaching.Academic Coaching By Former Columbia Dean Thomas Harford Offers Unique ApproachThomas Harford’s approach to development employs a unique strategy for earning and cultivating sound habits. While the traditional educational system may focus more on learning facts and concepts, those that receive academic coaching from, former Columbia dean, Thomas Harford will find a more holistic approach. That is, he focuses far more on helping you to build habits and patterns that can help you achieve success. This will include helping you to change your mindset and getting unstuck from unproductive patterns.Former Columbia Dean Thomas Harford Helps to Change NarrativeAnother important part of academic coaching from Thomas Harford is that it can help you to change your narrative. A lot of students get challenged because they believe that their future has already been written. Whether based on how their parents or older siblings’ academic background, or other external factors, some students can feel they do not have a clear path for success. Through academic coaching, a student will learn that they are in greater control of their destiny and will learn how to strive towards their goals.Academic Coaching with Former Columbia Dean Thomas Harford Helps to Provide DirectionA student that is continuing to progress will eventually have some big decisions to make. Whether deciding where to apply to college, which major to pursue, or how to find scholarships, there are many decisions that will have a large impact on your future. With academic coaching by, former Columbia dean, Thomas Harford you can receive support in navigating these choices. This can include helping you weigh various pros and cons and determining what options are truly best for your unique situation.Who Can Benefit from Academic Coaching with Thomas Harford?The academic coaching process can be a great option for multiple individuals, from many different walks of life and with various long-term goals. Ultimately, someone that feels stuck in a rut, challenged by traditional educational settings, or simply wants to change their direction should consider academic coaching.Ultimately, former Columbia dean Thomas Harford can provide academic coaching that alters your mind-set, improves decision making, and sets you on a path of continuous and productive learning habits.



