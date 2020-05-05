UFA Co-operative Announces Funding for Rural Communities

UFA is committed to supporting vital services in rural communities during COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. (UFA) is pleased to announce donations totaling $60,000 for COVID-19 relief in support of vital services focused on protecting the well-being of people in the communities they serve. Of the $60,000, $19,000 is being donated by UFA delegates, on behalf of UFA with funding directed to local food banks, and other initiatives that provide required support during these unprecedented times.

“The well-being of our communities is paramount and serves as a driving force not only behind everything we are doing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also with what we support throughout the year,” says Scott Bolton, President and CEO of UFA. “We know the road ahead is long. But we continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our neighbours and it’s why we are collectively committing $60,000 in funding for immediate support of organizations providing vital services to keep our communities strong. We are proud to stand by our members and customers, just as we have for over 100 years. We are in this together. We will get through this and emerge even stronger.”

Kimberly MacDonald, Community Investment Manager for the Co-operative says, “UFA was built by farmers, for farmers. We know that communities are sustained by strong people, both physically and mentally. Now, more than ever, we believe it’s our Co-operative’s responsibility to ensure our rural communities have access to the services they need to thrive even in the face of adversity.”

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve in the communities where they live and work, UFA remains committed to protecting the health and safety of their members, customers and team.

In an effort to provide the best possible service from locations that remain safe and reliable, UFA has implemented a number of preventative measures. For an up-to-date list of all preventative measures in place please visit ufa.com

About UFA Co-operative Limited:

Founded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited is an Alberta-based agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 member-owners. UFA’s network comprises more than 111 bulk fuel and Cardlock Petroleum locations, 34 Farm & Ranch Supply stores, and a support office located in Calgary. Independent Petroleum Agents and more than 950 UFA employees provide products, services, and agricultural solutions to farmers, ranchers, members, and commercial customers in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. For more information, visit www.UFA.com.

