Construction Specialties Announces Partnership with Chinook Acoustics to Manufacture and Distribute the HUSH Curtain®

The HUSH Curtain — a patented privacy curtain system engineered to promote a quieter environment for healing and recovery in healthcare centers — will be unveiled to architects and designers

/EIN News/ -- Lebanon, NJ, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Specialties (CS), a leading manufacturer of commercial building products, has partnered with Chinook Acoustics to manufacture and distribute the HUSH Curtain® — a patented privacy curtain designed with pockets that hold acoustical panels to provide sound absorption and promote healthy recovery environments.

Chinook Acoustics is prevalent in facility management sales, having more than 350 healthcare and clinical projects across the nation. The new partnership with Construction Specialties will open doors to architects and designers working on new healthcare facility construction to help improve patient privacy.

“We’re beginning a process of turning our marketing system to a multi-pronged strategy,” said Ben Forrest, CEO of Chinook Acoustics and inventor of the HUSH Curtain. “Chinook brings to the partnership the clinical bottom-up part of the market, while CS educates the architectural side from the top down.”

The partnership comes at a time when the world is focused on safety and resiliency. CS partnering with Chinook Acoustics will help to close the gap between the reality of facilities needing to satisfy privacy laws and providing patients with quieter healing environments.

“There are 7,500 hospitals in the US, and there is about an equal number of clinics, and each one of them has a space someplace in it that can benefit from having the HUSH Curtain installed,” said Jason Ellis, General Manager at Construction Specialties. “Leveraging each other’s market holds will help bring this important technology to the ever-growing safety-conscious world while providing an aesthetic appeal to architects and designers.”

For more information about Construction Specialties’ partnership with Chinook Acoustics or to learn more about the patented HUSH Curtain, write to info@c-sgroup.com.

About Construction Specialties

Founded in 1948, Construction Specialties (CS) is a family-owned building products manufacturer that provides solutions to challenges that architects, designers, contractors, building owners, and facility managers face every day. Since inventing the first extruded louver, CS has become a global leader in Acrovyn® interior wall protection; impact-resistant doors; entrance flooring, including GridLine®; expansion joint covers; architectural louvers and grilles; sun controls; explosion and pressure relief vents; and cubicle curtains and tracks. Drawing upon extensive expertise to provide standard and custom, high-quality products — many of which are Cradle to Cradle CertifiedTM — CS products can be found in some of the world’s most significant architecture. For more information about CS products and solutions, please visit www.c-sgroup.com.

