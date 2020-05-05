Property Management Firm NHE Relocates Corporate Headquarters to New Building in Greenville, SC

NHE relocates to new HQ in Greenville, SC

Southeastern property management firm joins law firm and wealth management advisory in moving to newly completed offices

It’s great to have our entire leadership team together where we can better strategize and collaborate in ways to best serve our customers, employees and to move our business forward.” — Taylor Davis, CEO

GREENVILLE, SC, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noted Southeastern property management firm NHE, Inc. has relocated its corporate headquarters to a new building at Legacy Square within the Verdae community in Greenville, S.C., company leadership announced today.Joining NHE in the newly completed, 50,000 square foot building at Legacy Square are noted Southeastern insurance defense law firm Willson Jones Carter & Baxley, P.A. along with DeHollander and Janse Financial Group, a Greenville-based wealth management firm. The ground floor of the mixed-use property is earmarked for as-yet unannounced retail tenants, likely including a full-service spa as well as restaurant and event space.The new building is sited at 325 Rocky Slope Road, adjacent to the 20-acre Legacy Park and in the heart of the 300-acre Hollingsworth Park residential community. The 3-story building provides convenient parking onsite, and offers easy access to interstates, downtown, shopping, recreation, hotels, and the Swamp Rabbit Trail, among other features.“NHE is excited to announce our relocation into this beautiful and expansive space here at Legacy Square in the heart of Verdae, which we consider to be one of Greenville’s finest addresses for both business and residence in this region,” said Taylor Davis , CEO of NHE, Inc. “We have eagerly anticipated this day for several years as we grew and are pleased to bring our NHE team together at this magnificent address.”Among the features of the new NHE offices include bright and open co-working areas, multiple meeting and conference rooms with built-in audiovisual technology, a game/recreation area, central kitchen and dining area, flex working space for visiting customers and staff, and an elevated open air gathering area for post-work receptions. Plenty of onsite parking is provided and the building overlooks the lush vistas of adjoining Legacy Park.In moving its headquarters into the 50,000 square foot new building, NHE consolidated physical operations from two nearby Greenville locations and a Columbia office that the fast-growing firm had expanded into over several years, Davis noted. “It’s great to have our entire leadership team together where we can better strategize and collaborate in ways to best serve our customers, employees and to move our business forward,” he added.NHE provides professional association management, conventional and affordable apartment home management, and service coordination to communities across the Southeast, and currently represents more than 14,000 homes, apartments, and condominiums in more than a dozen states.NHE’s clients benefit expertise, experience and leading-edge technology delivered by a dedicated staff offering diverse services to assure premium performance and value. Actively engaged with national and state industry trade associations and government regulatory bodies, NHE holds the prestigious AMO (Accredited Management Organization) designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management.Also occupying portions of the building are Willson Jones Carter & Baxley, P.A. (WJCB), an insurance defense law firm with seven offices across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Legacy Square office will serve as headquarter operations for WJCB as well. The firm has more than 70 attorneys in its various offices and handles workers' compensation and general liability matters for all types of insurance carriers, employers, self-insured funds and government entities.A third primary occupant of the new building will be a second office of DeHollander & Janse Financial Group, a wealth management firm that has been assisting individuals, families and corporations in upstate South Carolina for nearly 20 years. Serving as fiduciaries, the firm features broad expertise in all aspects of financial planning, customized investment management and corporate retirement plans.Key participants in construction of the new offices were DP3 as architects and general contractor Creative Builders of Greenville. Leasing for remaining space is being handled by Bill Runge of Collett.For more information, contact NHE at 864.467.1600 or visit www.NHE-Inc.com



