Forgiveness - The Important, Powerful Secret Boost You Need For Successful Mental Health In A COVID-19 World

Forgiveness: The Key To Mental Health

NORTH WALES, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all have heard the old maxim that good mental health is the key to being able to adapt to change. According to one therapist, it’s actually a lot simpler than that. Although good mental health helps with change and is certainly important in this time of being isolated another joint activity is no less important: forgiveness.

“People who have forgiven themselves and others deal with this pandemic better,” explains Dr. Terri Levine, a clinical psychologist and master life coach who wrote a best-selling book on forgiveness. “When you are angry with yourself or holding a grudge or resentment in your heart about other people, circumstances, politicians, or the COVID-19 event, you are less able to adapt to change and to have peace and comfort.”

And it’s not just forgiveness that’s important, says Dr. Levine. If a person can really let go and release upset, struggle, stress, and anger, that’s the best scenario.

“The more you forgive yourself, others and circumstances and situations, the better for your mental health,” she explains.

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness and the tools that support strong mental health are at the heart of forgiveness. Having practical tools to learn how to forgive can be very effective. During COVID-19 we especially need to be engaged in self-love and forgiveness.

