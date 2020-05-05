Pre-Engineered Buildings Market to Reach $37.80 Bn, Globally, by 2026: Allied Market Research

Lowered cost & time needed for construction, rise in focus for affordable warehouse structures, and increase in demand for new construction activities drive the global pre-engineered buildings market. Based on structure, the single-story segment accounted largest market share in 2018. Based on application, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pre-engineered buildings industry garnered $12.56 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $37.80 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Industry dynamics, key market segments, market trends and estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Dropped cost & time needed for construction, increase in focus for affordable warehouse structures, and rise in demand for new construction activities boost the global pre-engineered buildings market. However, variations in raw material prices and possibility of corrosion impede the market growth. On the other hand, favorable government initiatives including green building concept to enhance resource efficiency offer lucrative opportunities to the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Pre-Engineered Buildings Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3178?reqfor=covid

The global pre-engineered buildings market is segmented on the basis of structure, application, and region. Based on structure, the market is bifurcated into single-story and multi-story. The single-story segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total share of the global pre-engineered buildings market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the multi-story segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the market is divided into commercial and industrial. The commercial segment held the largest market share of the global pre-engineered buildings market, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total revenue in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the industrial segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share based on revenue, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global pre-engineered buildings market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, LAMEA is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3178

Key market players in the report include BlueScope Steel, Everest Industries, Interarch Building Products, Era Infra, Jindal Buildsys, Kirby Building Systems, Lloyd Insulations, PEB Steel Buildings, Tiger Steel Engineering, Zamil Steel.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.