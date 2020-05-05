Copperstate Farms Launches Limited-Edition Purple Haze Cannabis Distillate Cartridge in Arizona

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, today announced the launch of Purple Haze, a limited-edition cannabis distillate cartridge, now available at Sol Flower dispensaries in Sun City and Tempe, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms formulated Purple Haze as a tribute to the violet sky phenomenon over the company’s cultivation site that drew international media attention earlier this year. The intense pink and purple glow above the 40-acre grow facility was the result of a rare, low-lying fog reflecting the farm’s LED-lighting system. A social media image of the rare sight went viral and was seen by millions of viewers across the world, and featured in national news outlets including CNN, Fox News, NBC Nightly News and others.

“We are excited to debut our signature-flavored Purple Haze distillate and celebrate our harmonious relationship with nature. Our greenhouse enables sunlight to power our flower during the day and allows our purple LED lights to occasionally reflect off fog in the night. The purple haze phenomena helped showcase Copperstate’s unique grow environment to a national audience,” stated CEO Pankaj Talwar.

The Purple Haze sativa strain is descended from Purple Thai and Haze strains, which are known for their sweet, earthy flavors and notes of berries and spices. The 500 mg. cartridge is a limited release edition and will be available while supplies last. Using advanced extraction technology, Copperstate Farms produces clean, consistent premium cannabis oils harvested from sun grown flower and paired with high quality food grade terpenes.

Copperstate Farms is home to the largest indoor cannabis greenhouse in the U.S. with 40 acres under glass. The cultivation sits at 5,600 feet above sea level and averages over 300 days of sunshine annually making it an ideal location for agricultural endeavors. Copperstate Farms currently has 50 medical cannabis strains in development and 50 in production.

For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

* Copperstate Farms has implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures at its cultivation facility and Sol Flower dispensaries during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

Purple Haze is a limited-edition cannabis distillate cartridge developed by Copperstate Farms and available at Sol Flower dispensaries in Sun City and Tempe, Arizona.



