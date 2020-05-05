AIT Bioscience Teams Up with Karyopharm Therapeutics on New Global Clinical Trial to Treat Patients with COVID-19

Trial to evaluate low-dose oral selinexor as a potential treatment for hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIT Bioscience , a premier bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO), announced a collaboration with Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) to provide bioanalytical analysis of clinical trial samples to speed patient access to a potential COVID-19 treatment. The trial will evaluate whether low doses of Karyopharm’s oral nuclear export protein inhibitor, selinexor, can exploit its antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties to also be effective at treating patients with severe COVID-19.“We look forward to working with AIT Bioscience in this very important endeavor,” said Ran Frenkel, Chief Development Operations Officer, Karyopharm Therapeutics.“Supporting Karyopharm’s initiative to combat COVID-19 is an embodiment of our Patients-First mindset,” said Jeff Goddard, CEO, AIT Bioscience. “Our unique, fully-electronic bioanalytical laboratory enables rapid deployment and the ability to scale bioassays in a safe and reliable manner even during these challenging times. Karyopharm’s trial offers hope to patients and families around the globe.”About AIT Bioscience, LLCAIT Bioscience, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a premier bioanalytical contract research laboratory that provides pharmacokinetics (PK), biomarkers, and immunogenicity assessment through Ligand Binding Assay (LBA) analytics for large molecules alongside traditional and high-resolution LC-MS/MS analytics for small molecules in pre-clinical and phase I – III clinical trials. The integration of these services, supported by a state-of-the-art smart electronic laboratory environment, allows AIT Bioscience to formulate the best solution for its clients across all bioanalytical methods. AIT Bioscience delivers robust bioanalytical methods, highly knowledgeable client consultation, efficient sample logistics and rapid sample analysis from pre-IND through investigational new drug (IND) and new drug application (NDA). For more information, visit www.aitbioscience.com or email info@aitbioscience.com.About Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s lead compound, XPOVIO(selinexor), received accelerated approval from the FDA in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). A supplemental New Drug Application was accepted by the FDA seeking accelerated approval for selinexor as a new treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com . XPOVIOis a registered trademark of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.###



