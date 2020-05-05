Oklahoma Dental Laboratory Uses 3D Printer to Benefit Community and Help Dentists Get Back to Work Post-COVID

When COVID-19 hit, CEO Lance Russell and the team immediately looked at how they could help, what they could do, and how were they able to serve the community.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As one of the country’s largest dental labs , IDA has become accustomed to adapting to changing trends, and when news of COVID-19 hit, CEO Lance Russell and the team immediately looked at how they could help, what they could do, and how were they able to serve their community.Over the past month, the 3D-printer at IDA has undergone a transformation, as it shifted from making models, dentures, and splints; and has been making protective masks and face shields . This vital PPE equipment has been sent out locally and nationally to their client community at large, both in the medical and dental fields.Helping the Nation Get Back to WorkNow that stay at home orders are being lifted across the U.S, and Oklahoma goes back to work, the team at IDA are still using their 3D-printer to help the dental and medical community.CEO Lance Russell, along with COO Amanda Arthur and Manager Marty Hall, are appealing to those who may need face shields or masks to get in touch. They want to help people get prepared, and to make sure the staff has the PPE they need as the world gets back to work – post-COVID.To date, IDA has already donated several hundred medical face masks and protective shields for medical and dental professionals. Now, as businesses start to slowly return back to work, they want to continue their support, and welcome people to get in touch with any member of their team in Oklahoma to get access to the PP they need.About UsInternational Dental Arts (IDA) have been family owned and operated since 1984. As one of the country’s largest dental labs, we are committed to providing the highest quality of dental products and delivering those products with unrivaled support and service to our customers. We provide dental laboratory services to clients nationwide.

International Dental Arts COVID-19 Response | Face Masks | Dental Face Shields



