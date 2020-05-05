Former CFPB Director Richard Cordray Speaks Candidly About Protecting Consumers During COVID-19

Self Financial CEO James Garvey interviews Cordray about his upcoming book, “Watchdog” in the context of turbulent times for consumer finance

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Self Financial, a leading fintech startup offering people a way to build their credit while also saving money, announced today that CEO James Garvey will interview former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Richard Cordray on May 7th via video to discuss his new book, “Watchdog: How Protecting Consumers Can Save Our Families, Our Economy, and Our Democracy.”

Following the 2008 financial crisis, Congress created the CFPB and confirmed Cordray, former Ohio Attorney General, as its first director. Serving as CFPB director from 2012 to 2017, Cordray’s impact on Washington and consumer financial protection has been felt by consumers and across both parties through his aggressive political action.

In Cordray’s tell-all book, Watchdog, he describes how the CFPB quickly became a powerful force for good, suing big banks for cheating or deceiving consumers, putting limits on predatory lenders, simplifying mortgage paperwork, and stepping in to help solve problems raised by individual consumers.

“Mr. Cordray’s prowess and track record of his dedication to public service is undeniable,” said Garvey. “I look forward to him sharing with us about his early days at the CFPB and how consumers and fintechs can navigate the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.”

On Thursday, May 7 at 10am CT, Self will host Cordray on Zoom to discuss his new book, “Watchdog: How Protecting Consumers Can Save Our Families, Our Economy, and Our Democracy.” To watch, please register here: https://www.addevent.com/event/Cv4812285

Viewer can also join in on the conversation on Twitter by using the hashtag #Watchdog

About Self

Self is a leading fintech startup with a mission to help people build credit and savings. For more information, visit www.self.inc.

