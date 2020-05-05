Ceramic Matrix Composites Market to Reach $11.51 Billion by 2026 at 11.4% CAGR: AMR

Excellent mechanical characteristics at high temperature along with widespread application scope of the automotive industry drive the global ceramic matrix composites market. Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share in 2018, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the largest CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ceramic matrix composites market generated $4.85 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $11.51 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, key investment pockets, major segments, and competitive landscape.

Excellent mechanical characteristics at high temperature along with widespread application scope of the automotive industry drive the global ceramic matrix composites market. However, expensive nature of ceramic matrix composites hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in R&D activities and huge production of ceramic fibers creates new opportunities in the next few years.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2436

Based on composite type, the SiC/SiC segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2019 to 2026. The research also analyzes the segments including C/C, Ox/Ox, others.

Based on fiber type, the continuous fiber held the highest market share with more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the short fiber segment.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis for this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2436?reqfor=covid

Based on fiber material, the SiC Fibers segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total share of the global market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its highest share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the amorphous ceramic fibers segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.8% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2436

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue, holding almost two-fifths of the global market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Rolls-Royce Plc, SGL Group, Coi Ceramics Inc., Ceramtec, United Technologies, Coorstek Inc., Lancer Systems, Ultramet, Applied Thin Films, and Composites Horizons.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ceramic-matrix-composites-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.