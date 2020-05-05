Pluristem Announces Pricing of Its Registered Direct Offering for Aggregate Proceeds of $15 Million

/EIN News/ -- HAIFA, Israel, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological therapeutic products, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with two institutional investors in connection with a registered direct offering, providing for the issuance of an aggregate of 1,587,302 shares of its common stock at a price of $9.45 per share.



The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $15,000,000. Pluristem intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, including funding towards its Phase II study of PLX cell therapy in the treatment of complications arising from COVID-19 and other clinical trial activities, investment in capital equipment and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or before May 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The shares of common stock offered in the registered direct offering described above are being offered by Pluristem pursuant to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-218916) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 30, 2017. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy product candidates. The Company has reported robust clinical trial data in multiple indications for its patented PLX cell product candidates and is currently conducting late stage clinical trials in several indications. PLX cell product candidates are believed to release a range of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, ischemia, muscle trauma, hematological disorders and radiation damage. The cells are grown using the Company's proprietary three-dimensional expansion technology and can be administered to patients off-the-shelf, without tissue matching. Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position; a Company-owned and operated GMP-certified manufacturing and research facility; strategic relationships with major research institutions; and a seasoned management team.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluristem is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the offering, the expected timing of the closing of the offering and planned use of the net proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluristem only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors and those discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in Pluristem’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other risks detailed in Pluristem’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: market risks and uncertainties, the success of the offering, use of proceeds of the offering, and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the timely closing of, the offering; which could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Pluristem will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Pluristem. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluristem undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluristem, reference is made to Pluristem’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Dana Rubin

Director of Investor Relations

972-74-7107194

danar@pluristem.com



