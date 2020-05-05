iPSE-U.S. Signs Strategic Partnership with International Trade Administration (ITA) to Support Independent Worker Benefits, Healthcare, Insurance and Gig-Economy Initiatives

iPSE-U.S. is the first independent worker advocacy association to join the ITA Strategic Public-Private Partnership Program

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPSE-U.S. (The National Association of Independent Workers) and the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration (ITA) announced the formation of a strategic public-private partnership. The Partnership is focused on promoting portable heath and benefit programs as well as advocacy for independent workers to drive U.S. economic development, job formation, trade, and international competitiveness. There are currently 52 million independent workers in the United States and growing.



Carl Camden, President of iPSE-U.S., commented, “iPSE-U.S. is committed to improving access to all the tools and benefits independent workers and the newly unemployed need to thrive in today’s growing gig-economy while advocating for U.S. economic competitiveness in partnership with ITA. We are looking to work with ITA to establish business and economic growth opportunities domestically that wouldn’t otherwise exist without this collaboration. Furthermore, the ITA’s mission aligns well with that of iPSE-U.S., to support the development of a global, person-centric, independent economy, and we are looking forward to working closely with ITA to advance the missions of both organizations.”

About the International Trade Administration (ITA)

The International Trade Administration (ITA) is the premier resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. ITA has more than 2,200 employees assisting U.S. exporters in more than 100 U.S. cities and 75 markets worldwide. ITA works to improve the global business environment and helps U.S. organizations compete at home and abroad.

ITA works with its Strategic Partners in support of ITA’s mission to strengthen the competitiveness of U.S. industry, promote trade and investment, and ensure fair trade through the rigorous enforcement of our trade laws and agreements. Partnership activities help to grow the U.S. exporter base, educate the public about the benefits of international trade, and increase awareness of ITA and other government resources available to assist exporters and investors.

About iPSE-U.S.

iPSE-U.S., “The National Association of Independent Workers” is not-for-profit membership organization that aggregates and provides insurance and benefits products, job directories, services, tools and resources that support independent workers. iPSE-U.S. supports advocacy initiatives and secures benefits programs specifically for 1099 Independent Workers; Contractors, Consultants, Freelancers, Self-Employed, Gig Workers, Small Business Owners and the newly unemployed who are seeking gig-work.

iPSE-U.S. offers a free membership program to honor the 52 million independent workers; individuals, small, medium and large organizations that make up the gig-economy. iPSE-U.S. provides enterprise HR workforce solutions to support their uninsured 1099 Independent Workers with portable benefits programs. We are proud supporters of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

