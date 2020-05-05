Former Salesforce and G2 Executive Matt Gorniak Joins Threekit as CEO

New CEO is brought on to accelerate Threekit’s global growth and partnerships as the company transforms how buyers experience and purchase products with 3D visualization and AR experiences

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Threekit , a platform that lets buyers configure and customize their products in 3D, augmented reality (AR), and via Virtual Photographer™️, today welcomes Matt Gorniak as CEO. The move accelerates Threekit’s mission to be the leading visual technology that brings products to life in the multi-trillion dollar eCommerce ecosystem.



“We are seeing a massive acceleration & expansion of eCommerce due to recent events. More than ever it’s critical for leading consumer brands and B2B manufacturers to offer amazing visual customer experiences online, in-store, and across sales teams. At the same time, expectations of trust are high.” said Gorniak. According to a recent study by eMarketer , shoppers ranked product images as the most important factor in whether or not to buy a product.

Gorniak most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer and is the co-founder of G2, a leading marketplace for business software reviews that has raised over $100 million. Prior to G2, Gorniak held global sales leadership positions at Steelbrick and BigMachines, cloud Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) platforms that were acquired by Salesforce and Oracle, respectively.

Building effective go-to-market strategies, teams, and partnerships have been a core to Gorniak’s career. He will continue to build Threekit’s global go-to-market teams and expand Threekit’s product integrations and partnerships with industry-leading platforms including Adobe, Salesforce, Shopify, SAP, and Oracle.

As buyers ask “Am I selecting the right product? What features can I add? And will it fit?” Threekit exists to let those buyers configure their product’s features, colors, materials, and more in real-time 3D, augmented reality, and photorealistic imagery. Companies like Crate and Barrel, Tailored Brands, Steelcase, HP, and Henry Schein use Threekit to visualize billions of product possibilities.

In November of 2019, Shasta Ventures and Salesforce Ventures backed Threekit in a Series A round of $20 million. "We're thrilled to have Matt leading Threekit. It has never been more important for businesses to be able to create a better, more trustful buying experience,” said Jacob Mullins, a partner at Shasta Ventures. “Threekit is the company to make that happen and Matt is the right leader."

About Threekit

Threekit is the only software platform that enables companies to create 3D, photorealistic images, and augmented reality without the need for photography. When buyers see products represented realistically, they are more engaged, confident, and less likely to make a return. Using technology developed by 15 years of experience creating visual effects for blockbuster films, Threekit’s platform creates 2D, 3D, and AR visual assets, and allows those assets to be sent to stores in just a few clicks.

Earlier this month, Threekit rolled out its latest product, configurable augmented reality, which allows shoppers to see and customize millions of product variations in AR. In August, the company launched its flagship product, Virtual Photographer™, a program that creates product images for eCommerce that look real but are completely computer-rendered. Threekit is headquartered in Chicago with a technology innovation center in Ottawa.

For more information, please visit Threekit.com.

Media Contact

Jillian Smith

jillian@propllr.com

(330) 794-3008

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/337417ec-8be0-403c-b1d4-9a2bbfdffc84

Former Salesforce and G2 Executive Matt Gorniak Joins Threekit as CEO New CEO is brought on to accelerate Threekit’s global growth and partnerships as the company transforms how buyers experience and purchase products with 3D visualization and AR experiences.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.