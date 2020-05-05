/EIN News/ -- WISeKey launches a series of Webinars addressing industrial, economic, social and health challenges supported by leading edge IoT technology in Cybersecurity

First webinar “End-to-End secured Asset Tracking/Monitoring enabled by Secured IoT BLE Beacons” scheduled for May 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET

Geneva, Switzerland – May 5th, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that is launching a series of webinars addressing economic, social and health challenges.

WISeKey’s first webinar “End-to-End secured Asset Tracking/Monitoring enabled by Secured IoT BLE Beacons” is scheduled for May 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET.

Agenda and registration details are available at https://www.wisekey.com/wisekey-webinar/ .

The webinar will address why security is crucial in IoT ecosystems. It will provide (1) an introduction on how PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) is enabling secure IoT infrastructure, and (2) address the challenges of securing IoT, including the use of this technology for consumer engagement. We will have the intervention of our strategic partners On Semiconductors and Tatwah to address why security has become a requirement on the market. Finally, we will discuss how the secure IoT BLE Beacon may support use cases illustrated with a demonstration.

Presented by

Carlos Moreira, CEO at WISeKey

Pedro Fuentes, Product Director Trust Services and PKI at WISeKey

Max de Groot, FAE and Product Sales Specialist IoT at WISeKey

Benjamin Stump, VP of Business Development, Brand Protection & Customer Engagement at WISeKey

Carlos Moreno, VP Corporate Alliances at WISeKey

Bruno Damien, Director, Strategic Marketing, IoT at ON Semiconductor

Jose-Luis Geijo, VP Business development at Tatwah



Despite its success, IoT is not without challenges. For companies striving to get IoT projects off the ground, the roadblocks are often the same: technical challenges, security concerns. More than 40% of organizations are concerned about tracking and managing each IoT device as well as creating security endpoints for devices (i.e. the hardware device to which IoT information is communicated).

In parallel, businesses around the world are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak with a burst of innovation to find ways to mitigate it. To empower supply chains efficiency, businesses produce, collect and certify data from IoT devices to provide organizations with real-time insight into their end-to-end global supply chains.

WISeKey and its partners, ON Semiconductor and Tatwah have collaborated to help companies deliver IoT projects to market faster and reduce deployment complexity. The partnership resulted in a Secured Beacon using BLE connectivity and an end-to-end Security solution from microcontroller to Cloud based on WISeKey technologies to ensure Data integrity at rest and in transit from the Beacon to the Business Application for future analytics.

What are IoT Beacons?

The Internet of Things (IoT) is composed of devices that communicate over wireless or wired networks, exchanging information. IoT beacons can be used to interconnect remote sensors, often through BLE radio devices.

IoT beacons are BLE, battery-powered sensors that can, for example, detect the temperature in a frozen food shelf, motion in a room, or device proximity when a person using a retailer’s mobile app has entered a store perimeter.

The Need for Security

Often, sensitive information is communicated over IoT beacons. When compromised, an unsecured IoT beacon can be subverted into a virtual Trojan horse, providing a gateway to customer information, such as social security numbers.

IoT beacons can be used to transfer information in both directions.

In the frozen food shelf example, a user can read the temperature over the IoT, but if left unsecured, an unauthorized user can change the temperature in the food shelf. While this example doesn’t bear heavy consequences, the security of IoT beacons becomes essential in many applications, like those used in power plants.



WISeKey building blocks

Root of Trust

The WISeKey-OISTE Root of Trust is designed to be recognized by operating systems and applications alike to ensure the confidentiality, authenticity, and integrity of online transactions.

WISeKey’s public key infrastructure (PKI) allows for the issuance of trusted digital identities for people, machines, and objects that are mandatory for secure identity management.

VaultIC405 and VaultIC407 MCUs

The VaultIC405 and VaultIC407 from WISeKey are microcontrollers (MCUs) that enable the RSL10 to safely store digital certificates.

These certificates allow the Secure IoT Beacon to process the cryptographic algorithms that protect sensitive data from hackers.

The MCUs provide FIPS 140-2 level 3 security mechanisms and a Common Criteria (CC) EAL5+ platform for sensor data integrity, secure asset tracking, and product authentication.

Further sessions of the present Webinar will be scheduled and made available shortly. These series of webinars will address topics covered by the WISeKey Cybersecurity Technologies such as “WIShelter App allowing users to geolocalize family and friends and share position and medical information in the COVID 19 Pandemic Crisis” or “WISeID App to protect your Cyber Identity enabling a suite of digital services for digital transformation”. Program, agenda and registration details are available at: https://www.wisekey.com/wisekey-webinar/ .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



