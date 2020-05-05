Supplier of PPE and Face Masks

Irish Manufacturer is using its supply chain expertise to provide solutions to PPE Shortages.

CORK, MUNSTER, IRELAND, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irish manufacturing company Donlouco has recently begun to offer solutions to the PPE shortage Ireland has found itself in. Donlouco Ireland Ltd who specialise in the manufacture of engineered components are using their experience and expertise working in China to offer itself as a trustworthy supplier of PPE such as the various Face Mask types used around the country in hospitals and nursing homes.The following are available in large quantities:KN95 RespiratorsEN14683 Face MaskEN14683 IIR Type MaskEN 149 Face MasksA very cost effective solution is available to those organisations who are continuing to broaden their search for PPE.Donlouco have over 15 years experience in managing not only the manufacture of parts for a wide range of industries but more importantly have always managed the entire process including customs clearance and shipping to customers all over Europe.To learn more about the cost effective PPE solutions on offer, please contact the Managing Director of Donlouco Ireland Ltd, Donal Murphy, at donal.murphy@donlouco.ie.Also, visit https://www.donlouco.ie/ppe to view stock.



