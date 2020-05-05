Flow Capital Announces Chief Investment Officer’s Transition

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the "Company") announces the departure of Robb McLarty from his role as Chief Investment Officer of the Company as he leaves to pursue other opportunities.



“Robb has made significant contributions to our business. I would like to thank him for his hard work and dedication and wish him every success in the future,” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

Mr. McLarty will be staying with the Company until Friday, May 22, during which period he will transition the Chief Investment Officer responsibilities to Alex Baluta.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

