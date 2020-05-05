AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Assay Results From $4 Million Drilling Program Continue To Confirm High Grade Gold Mineralization

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced further results of the Phase II Drill Program being conducted in close proximity to the Company’s mine in Guerrero, Mexico. The fourth drilling stage of the Phase II Program was completed in April 2020 on the Company’s concessions in the La Coloradas area and consisted of 8 holes to an average depth of 412 meters (m) and 3,296 (m) in total were drilled. The focal point of the results were high grade gold mineralization intersections in multiple drill holes. The most prominent gold value intersections were 4.9 meters (m) graded at 12.6 grams per ton (g/t), 5.5 meters (m) graded at 11.3 grams per ton (g/t) and 6.9 meters (m) graded at 9.1 grams per ton (g/t).



Asia Metals Inc. - Phase II Drilling Program Data May 2020 - La Coloradas Hole ID Hole (m) Start (m) End (m) Width (m) AU (g/t) AG (g/t) LC2020AM-XLVI 427 234 243 8.5 3.49 1.26 291 296 4.9 12.63 0.97 372 384 11.4 1.86 0.69 LC2020AM-XLVII 408 301 311 9.2 7.56 0.87 363 378 14.1 2.85 1.43 LC2020AM-XLVIII 415 226 231 4.8 4.98 1.03 299 306 6.8 8.44 0.99 382 393 10.4 1.17 0.71 LC2020AM-XLIX 403 251 258 6.9 4.11 1.15 305 313 7.6 6.82 1.08 LC2020AM-L 438 276 289 12.2 2.93 1.72 322 328 5.5 11.37 1.16 402 409 6.7 1.86 1.09 LC2020AM-LI 387 285 293 7.3 6.97 1.13 334 344 9.2 3.59 1.48 LC2020AM-LII 442 306 313 6.9 9.14 1.02 341 352 10.6 3.06 1.54 392 402 9.5 1.18 0.95 LC2020AM-LIII 376 - - - IR* IR* * Please note that the IR in data table above represents an Insignificant Result

As the Company continues accelerating its mining operations expansion activities in 2020, the $4M Phase II Exploration and Development Program is ongoing and the fifth stage drill results are anticipated to be available before the end of the second quarter. The 20,000 (m) drilling campaign is targeting areas in extended proximity to the Company’s mine in Guerrero, Mexico, to further delineate the known historical and new gold vein structures.



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Contact the Company at: Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Website: www.asiametalsinc.com Phone: 702-866-9054

