Chime Unveils New Three Line Dialer to Expedite Calling Efficiency and Increase Agent Productivity

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies, an award winning operating system for the real estate industry, today announced a new fully integrated Three Line Dialer tool to expedite calling efficiency and support increased agent productivity. An addition to Chime’s existing Call Package s, the new feature allows ISAs, agents and brokerages to quickly dial up to three leads at once making it easier to identify sales ready buyers and sellers and save agents valuable time. By relying on innovative technology from Chime, forward thinking brokerages eliminate the time consuming and mundane task of wading through long lead lists with individual calls, freeing agents to instead focus on revenue-generating activities. To learn more about Chime’s sales acceleration platform, please visit HERE .



“Time is an agents” most valuable asset. Adding a Triple Line Dialer to Chime’s already powerful CRM helps me focus on money making activities like writing contracts and conducing house tours as opposed to tedious hours spent on the phone dialing one by one,” said Brett Baker, The Baker Team. “Now, instead of spending nine hours on the phone with a single line dialer, I can spend three hours, call the same amount of people, and still catch my kids little league game in the same afternoon. Priceless!”

Today’s agents and brokerages often have hundreds of cold or expired leads to contact, requiring several hours per week to call one-by-one with little to no return as the majority of leads don’t even answer. The new Three Line Dialer was built to allow for the dialing of up to three different numbers at the same time. As a result, an agent can connect with the one that actually answers to not only work through the lead lists more quickly, but efficiently connect with high quality leads.

Unlike competitors, the Three Line Dialer is fully integrated into Chime’s AI-powered sales acceleration platform, ensuring call logs are immediately and directly synced to lead profiles in the platform. This results in an up to date CRM that accurately reflects all contact attempts made. In addition, by filtering out fake leads, agents are armed with reliable lead lists to reach high quality buyers and sellers in a relevant and timely manner.

With unlimited call minutes and the ability to make up to 2,000 calls per day, the Three Line Dialer tool features several key options including:

Questionnaire: Outlines common questions to ask leads; automatically populates lead profile in Chime platform

Outlines common questions to ask leads; automatically populates lead profile in Chime platform Call Scripts: Templates can be customized to ensure messaging stays consistent and focused

Templates can be customized to ensure messaging stays consistent and focused Callback Message: Record a personalized callback message to avoid missing the opportunity to connect, should more than one lead answer

Record a personalized callback message to avoid missing the opportunity to connect, should more than one lead answer Automated text message: Customize as follow-up for each individual lead

“We make it a priority to connect with agents across the country to intimately understand their day to day challenges and deliver the most valuable platform on the market today,” said Mike McGowan, Vice President, Sales, Chime. “Our new Three Line Dialer reflects our commitment to streamlining time consuming processes that plague the real estate industry and empower agents with valuable tools, built on innovative technology, to increase productivity for long term success.”

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. (RENN). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/.

