INTELEX JOINS NATIONAL SAFETY COUNCIL SAFER TASK FORCE TO ENSURE EMPLOYEE SAFETY THROUGH COVID-19 PANDEMIC

First nationwide safety task force will help employers prioritize worker safety in a post-pandemic world

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, announced today that it has joined the National Safety Council (NSC) task force to support the SAFER: Safe Actions for Employee Returns initiative. The SAFER task force is focused on developing and delivering a comprehensive, multi-faceted plan to guide employers through the process of safely resuming work and operations now and in a post-pandemic environment.

In partnership with NSC, the leading nonprofit safety advocate in the United States, Intelex joins fifty other member organizations on the SAFER task force to ensure that safety is at the core of business decisions.

The task force is comprised of safety and health professionals, businesses including Fortune 500 organizations, medical professionals, nonprofits, government agencies and trade associations – all with the intention of sharing their collective expertise to develop industry- and risk-specific resources and recommendations for U.S. employers of all sizes in reopening without losing time to trial and error.

“With SAFER, we are bringing the best minds together to ensure American workers have the safest transition back to work possible,” said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. “We are thrilled to have the partnership of Intelex to help us on our mission to make workplaces safer.”

The manner in which employers bring people back to work stands to define the national response to the pandemic and planking the curve as the economy reopens. Led by NSC, the SAFER task force includes Intelex, the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), as well as the Board of Certified Safety Professionals, and other participants such as BNSF, Dow, Walgreens, NASA, and Grainger. From best practices to data-driven recommendations, the task force will provide the tools and solutions needed to take action in complicated and rapidly changing times, with simple, practical implementation resources.

“As a company dedicated to helping our customers deliver safer, cleaner, and more efficient operations, we remain focused on solving the challenges of getting people back to work safely and scaling operations at the appropriate time,” said Justin McElhattan, President of Intelex Technologies, ULC. “We are excited by the opportunity to join the SAFER task force members to bring innovative tools, solutions, and best practices to our customers and their workforces on the path to the new normal of the post-pandemic workplace”

To help organizations mitigate current risks and plan a strategy to move forward, Intelex has created an online COVID-19 Resource Center. The resource center includes materials such as checklists, templates for crisis communication, expert tips for leading through crisis, on-demand webinars focused on managing COVID-19, and more. The complete collection of these materials is available at https://www.intelex.com/covid-19-resources.

For more information about the task force, please visit nsc.org/safer.

Additional Resources:

Blog: Not Business As Usual: Intelex Joins the NSC SAFER Task Force to Provide Guidance for the Post-Pandemic Workplace

Infographic: Six Ways EHSQ Professionals Are Innovating in the Face of COVID-19

Blog Series: Communicating in Crisis

###

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

About Intelex Technologies

Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Virgin Atlantic, Brinks, Air Liquide, Lafarge, Volvo and over 1,100 customers in 172 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Intelex is one of North America’s fastest-growing technology companies, recognized as a Great Place to Work for over 7 years, recipient of Waterstone’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, and Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies award. For more information, please visit www.intelex.com.

Roula Vrsic Intelex Technologies, ULC 647-539-9551 roula.vrsic@intelex.com Maureen Vogel National Safety Council 630-775-2307 media@nsc.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.