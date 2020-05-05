A Desk of One’s Own: Paper & Packaging – How Life Unfolds® Commissions Innovative Cardboard Desks For Boys and Girls Club of Harlem

/EIN News/ -- McLean, VA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With millions of students across the country forced to study from home, the Paper & Packaging – How Life Unfolds® campaign has launched a joint partnership to provide students with desks for a steady, dedicated learning space. In partnership with sustainable design house GoKarton®, the paper industry pilot program donates 200 lightweight, easy to assemble and recyclable cardboard desks to families of the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem community in New York City.

As students adjust to distance learning, many lack the basic resources they need to do so effectively, putting pressure on both children and parents. With the situation unlikely to change immediately, the key is finding affordable, scalable ways to deliver the essentials to those in need. Corrugated desks are strong, sturdy and can be produced quickly, providing an effective and sustainable solution for students lacking a dedicated space where they can focus on their schoolwork.

“I think there’s an assumption that every child has an at-home setup with their own desk and school supplies. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case," said Mary Anne Hansan, President of the Paper and Packaging Board. “As so many are working to provide students without access the tech needed for online learning, we’re doing what we can to pair it with analog considerations like a dedicated workspace and writing tools necessary for a child’s education.”

Research shows a designated space of one’s own gives students a sense of control and ownership of their learning1; a designated workspace is an essential part of this personalized approach.

With New York City schools shifting to distance learning for the remainder of the school year, community leaders are turning their eye toward providing consistency and resources for those who traditionally have less access and buying power.

“For the students in our communities, being out of school is in no way a free ride. These are kids with big goals who want to keep learning, but many are finding it tough without the proper equipment,” said Dominique R. Jones, Executive Director Boys & Girls Club of Harlem. “We can’t expect children to focus and take ownership of their learning while at home without a designated workspace – it’s truly essential.”

In addition to desks and notebooks provided by the paper industry, the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem is working to provide other essentials, such as pantry bags and school supplies, to support members and their families to help ease some of the challenges that families will have in the weeks and months ahead. Go to bgcharlem.org to learn how you can help.

About the Paper and Packaging Board

The Paper and Packaging Board promotes the use of paper products and paper-based packaging by highlighting the value they bring to our daily lives. More than 40 U.S. manufacturers and importers collectively fund the national marketing campaign, Paper & Packaging – How Life Unfolds®

howlifeunfolds.com.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem

For forty years, Boys & Girls Club of Harlem has proudly served the youth and community of Harlem. We are attuned to the specific needs of the Harlem community. BGCHarlem fills the gap between school and home by providing a positive, welcoming environment where kids and teens can have fun, participate in life-changing programs, and build supportive relationships with their peers and caring adults.

Our mission is to provide access and opportunities for youth to reach their full potential as responsible members of the community. We believe success is within reach of every young person that walks through our doors. Our kids benefit from training, caring, professional staff and volunteers who help them take control of their lives, envision productive futures, and reach their goals.

GoKarton

GoKarton® provides 100% recyclable, eco-friendly corrugated desks. Launched in 2014, GoKarton has produced pieces for trade show booths, pop up stores and sporting events.

gokarton.com

1 The Three P's of Pedagogy for the Networked Society: Personalization, Participation, and Productivity McLoughlin, Catherine; Lee, Mark J. W., International Journal of Teaching and Learning in Higher Education, v20 n1 p10-27 2008

Joan Sahlgren Paper and Packaging Board 703-935-5386 jsahlgren@paperandpackaging.org Stefan Embry Praytell 410-279-2007 stefan@praytellagency.com Dominique R. Jones Boys and Girls Club of Harlem 614-390-3052 drjones@harlembgc.org Laura Maldonado GoKarton 786-269-9909 lmaldonado@gokarton.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.