At a CAGR of 3.2%, Surgical Cushions Market to reach US$ 500.6 Million globally by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights
/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global surgical cushions market was valued at US$ 389.5 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2019-2027).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Surgical Cushions Market:
The global surgical cushions market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and increasing number of orthopedic surgeries. For instance, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons’ (AAOS) report of March 2016 estimated that around 126.6 million people in the U.S. (one in two adults) are affected by a musculoskeletal condition.
Furthermore, according to the Major Orthopedic Surgery report of 2011, 5.3 million orthopedic surgeries were carried out in seven major countries (the U.S., Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.) in 2010 and the number is projected to increase to around 6.6 million in 2020 due to increasing geriatric population.
Key players in the market are focused on strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand their market presence. For instance, in July 2017, Cardinal Health, Inc. announced the acquisition of Medtronic's Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency business for US$ 6.1 billion. The acquisition further expanded the product portfolio of Cardinal Health’s medical segment.
Key Market Takeaways:
- Moreover, healthcare sector in the emerging economies is experiencing substantial growth over the last decade, in order to improve the quality of health infrastructure and address health service capacity gaps. For instance, according to World Bank data 2013, health care expenditure in MENA is projected to reach US$ 144 billion by 2020.
- Key players operating in the global surgical cushions market include OPT SURGISYSTEMS S.R.L, Trulife Inc, Birkova Products LLC, ALVO Medical, Samarit Medical AG, Surgicalory, Mediland, David Scott Company, Blue Chip Medical Product, and Clearview Healthcare Products
Market Segmentation:
- Global Surgical Cushions Market, By Product Type:
- Positioning
- Protection
- Multi-Use
- Stomach Support
- Global Surgical Cushions Market, By Material Type:
- Foam
- Gel
- Vacuum
- Global Surgical Cushions Market, By End User:
-
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Global Surgical Cushions Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- India
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
- Company Profiles
-
- OPT SURGISYSTEMS S.R.L
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Highlights
- Strategies
-
- Trulife Inc
- Birkova Products LLC
-
- ALVO Medical
-
- Samarit Medical AG
- Surgicalory
- Mediland
- David Scott Company
- Blue Chip Medical Product
- Clearview Healthcare Products
