BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Partners with Blockchain Foundry to Deliver Stablecoin Development Solutions

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Blockchain Foundry (CSE: BCFN) to deliver Stablecoin development solutions utilizing BIG’s comprehensive suite of tools to provide trust and real-time risk mitigation for stablecoin creation.



Incorporating these tools will offer powerful AML and CFT solutions to the stablecoin chain. BitRank Verified®, the scoring system that helps to assist the risk to crypto addresses and transactions, and QLUETM, which allows the ability to trace, track and monitor those stablecoin wallets and transactions, will both be embedded to allow stablecoins to be listed on global exchanges.

BitRank Verified® will scan crypto addresses for connections to nefarious activities and criminal elements. By detecting any nefarious activity and giving confidence that the stablecoin can be monitored will demonstrate greater regulatory compliance. Similarly, QLUETM will enable the ability to peer into the details around stablecoin cryptocurrency transactions. By allowing the ability to trace and track your stablecoin activities, while at the same time being notified of any changes or movement, adds another level to management and enhanced due diligence for regulators and reporting.

Blockchain Intelligence Group’s President, Lance Morginn, commented, "Partnering with Blockchain Foundry is a great opportunity for BIG to partner with a team that created one of the world’s first asset token platforms. They are true leaders in innovation with a proven delivery model that ensures customer success. I feel that BIG’s comprehensive suite of tools will provide trusted and real-time risk mitigation for stablecoin creators. We are excited to be seen again as the solution to remove the allure of criminality from cryptocurrency. Our tools are part of the crypto future and we are excited to be a part of it.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Blockchain Foundry (CSE:BCFN) (FWB:8BF) (OTC:BLFDF) is a global blockchain consulting and development firm. BCF develops and commercializes decentralized ledger technology, custom blockchain solutions and smart contracts for enterprise clients.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include the completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

