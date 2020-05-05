TC Energy’s #BetterTogether Campaign to triple donations in support of those affected by COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) is proud to announce that beginning today its #BetterTogether Campaign is matching all donations made through the TC Energy Giving Portal at 200 per cent up to its goal of $500,000 to support COVID-19 relief efforts across North America.

“Giving back is part of the fabric of who we are as an organization. We want to build strong long-term relationships in the communities where we operate assets and where our employees live and work. We also want to help provide critical resources for those in need and those who selflessly serve on the frontlines across North America,” said Charles Moran, TC Energy, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs and Communications.

Donations will increase food security for those struggling to make ends meet, provide support to those on the front lines, and help organizations continue meeting the urgent needs of their communities. To date, TC Energy has invested more than $2.6 million across North America for efforts directly related to COVID-19, including more than $480,000 from TC Energy employees.

Giving is part of TC Energy’s DNA, whether it's partnering with community groups, supporting local initiatives or encouraging employees to get involved in local improvement. The goal is to build strong and vibrant communities where we live, work and operate.

In 2019, TC Energy invested more than $28.3 million to more than 2,500 different initiatives or scholarships across more than 1,040 communities within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Learn more at TCEnergy.com/BetterTogether .

Donate in Canada

Donate in the U.S.

Donate in Mexico

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life – delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens – we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,300 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com .

-30-

Media Inquiries:

Jaimie Harding / Hejdi Carlsen

403-920-7859 or 800-608-7859

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

David Moneta / Hunter Mau

403-920-7911 or 800-361-6522

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/37090a02-2ebd-4acc-a42e-036dc8c16c0e



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.