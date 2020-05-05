ConcertoHealth Launches Home-Based COVID-19 Testing and Treatment Program for Frail and Vulnerable Patients

Working With Local Health Departments, Program Includes In-Home Testing, Treatment and Post-Acute Care for the Frail and Vulnerable

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConcertoHealth®, the nation's leading risk-bearing provider of in-home, field-based complex care for high-cost and rising-risk populations, today announced it is working with county Departments of Health in Washington to expand their home-based COVID-19 testing and treatment program focused on frail and vulnerable patients, particularly those living in high-risk, congregate living situations.



ConcertoHealth care teams conduct regular health checks for positive COVID-19 cases, in-home treatment that includes oxygen saturation monitoring, and post-acute care for frail and vulnerable patients residing in assisted living facilities and adult family homes. The partnerships with local Departments of Health provide universal access to testing for all residents and caregivers, regardless of insurance status.

“Deploying community-based testing for those most at risk from COVID-19 complications addresses a pressing public health need and protects our hospitals from being overwhelmed,” said Chris Dodd, M.D., chief clinical officer of ConcertoHealth. “In the context of COVID-19 we have more conviction than ever about the value of our field-based care model for the frail and vulnerable — and that the home is the optimal setting for that care to be delivered.”

The launch of the home-based testing and treatment program for those most in need is core to the work ConcertoHealth is doing in response to the pandemic. As providers of care in the center of the outbreak in Washington state, the company was quick to develop best practices, including obtaining a steady supply of personal protective equipment for all field-based care teams.

“With COVID-19, millions of patients across the country are even more vulnerable as they are urged to stay at home and have even less access than before to office-based primary care. While many providers are offering telemedicine, we know that won’t address many of the care needs of frail and vulnerable patients. Those needs require the healing hands of trusted care teams that meet patients in the comfort of their own home,” Dr. Dodd said. “While other companies that deploy in-home care have backed away from entering patients’ homes, our field-based care teams are equipped to deliver this care directly in patients’ homes.”

ConcertoHealth Inc. is the leading risk-bearing provider of field-based complex care for persistently high-cost and rising-risk populations. The company’s multidisciplinary care teams meet patients where they are, with the care they need, whether in the home or hospital. The ConcertoHealth care model improves overall health quality and outcomes with a track record of reducing hospital admits by 47%, readmits by 40% and ER visits by 16% for the most frail and vulnerable populations in America, benefiting patients, payers and provider networks alike. The company is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, and can be found online at concertohealth.com , on Twitter @concertohealth and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/concertohealth/ .

