Snapsheet Brings Claims Management Platform to Clearcover

Strategic collaboration improves customer experience and operational efficiencies through an intelligent, touchless claims process

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snapsheet , a pioneer in virtual claims management processing technology, today announced a new strategic partnership with Clearcover . The collaboration between the two Chicago-based insurtech leaders integrates Snapsheet’s claims management software to power Clearcover’s modern approach to auto insurance.



Snapsheet’s SaaS claims management platform is a digital-first, cloud-native solution for all lines of property and casualty insurance. From omnichannel engagement tools to electronic first notice of loss (eFNOL) to directly depositing payments into customers’ bank accounts, Snapsheet has digitized every step of the process to deliver faster, better experiences for all parties involved. The platform’s configurable design offers partners the option to augment their existing systems with its modular suite of claims management tools, or leverage the end-to-end claims management stack to cover all aspects of the process.

“We’re proud to support Clearcover in bringing a touchless, automated claims experience to their customers and key stakeholders,” said Brad Weisberg, CEO and founder of Snapsheet. “This truly digital-first solution is powering a new model that the industry needs now more than ever. Digital transformation was already on the horizon pre-pandemic, but this unprecedented experience has been a catalyst for the adoption of touchless claims.”

Clearcover is partnering with Snapsheet to digitize and intelligently automate the claims process. From automatically assigning tasks and dispatching work after FNOL to automating total loss workflows, the platform optimizes Clearcover’s operations for greater efficiency. Snapsheet’s platform also enables a built-in partner ecosystem that streamlines industry standard reporting such as OFAC compliance, C.L.U.E. contributions and CMS reporting. And for Clearcover policyholders, the platform’s omnichannel engagement tools further simplify the claims process.

“We’re redesigning the model of running an insurance company, and advanced technology is at the core of our business,” said Kyle Nakatsuji, founder and CEO of Clearcover. “Partnering with Snapsheet has allowed us to implement the industry’s smartest solutions to better serve our customers with a quality experience and affordable rates.”

Snapsheet transforms claims experiences for partners around the globe, from the world’s largest insurance carriers such as Zurich to sharing economy disruptors like Outdoorsy to insurtechs like Clearcover.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is the pioneering leader of virtual claims management processing technology, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on digitization and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched technology and processes that improve customer engagement, provide organizational agility and deliver transformational benefits through a range of cloud-native solutions in claims management, virtual appraisals, digital payments, and rental and fleet management. As a trusted innovation partner, Snapsheet has processed millions of claims and completed nearly $6 billion in appraisals for more than 100 clients, including many of the largest insurance carriers in North America, third-party administrators, and insurance and sharing economy disruptors. For more information visit snapsheetclaims.com .

About Clearcover

Clearcover is the smarter car insurance choice, offering better coverage for less money. Clearcover's customer-first, service-focused model powered by advanced technology delivers a convenient, reliable and affordable experience. Built for today's driver, Clearcover takes the guesswork out of car insurance, making it easy to save money and get insured in minutes. Learn more at clearcover.com and keep in touch at @clearcover or www.facebook.com/Clearcoverinc/ .

