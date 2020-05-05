Castellum, Inc. Announces Record Revenue, EBITDA for First Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- POTOMAC, Md., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is pleased to announce record quarterly revenue and EBITDA for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company expects to file its 2020 Q1 report www.otcmarkets.com within the next 30 days, well ahead of the July deadline.



Castellum’s financial picture continues to brighten. Revenue for Q1 2020 was a record $3.4 million. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was approximately $372,000. Cash on hand at quarter end was over $1.1 million and Current Assets were a record $3.4 million.

“The continued growth in our business is very encouraging,” said Mark Fuller, President, and CEO of Castellum. “We hope to see some organic growth in our core business over the next two quarters as well as looking to secure an LOI for our next acquisition. The goal remains the same: growth both organically and inorganically to drive shareholder value.”

About Castellum, Inc. Castellum is a technology company which is executing strategic acquisitions in the cyber security, information technology, information warfare, and electronic warfare space. In June 2019, the company brought on a new management team specifically to pursue an acquisition-led growth strategy. The Company completed its first acquisition in November 2019, http://castellumus.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Mark Fuller, CEO

info@castellumus.com

301-961-4895



