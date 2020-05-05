Kaltura Enters the Meeting Solution Market with the Launch of its New Video Conferencing Product – Kaltura Meetings

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlights:

Trusted by over 25% of the Fortune 100 for solutions like its market-leading video content management and large-scale webcasting, Kaltura now expands its video cloud offering with video conferencing capabilities.

Kaltura pioneers the convergence of on-demand and real-time live video experiences.

With this new addition to its Video Communication and Collaboration suite, Kaltura uniquely caters to every organization’s video needs.

Leading video cloud, Kaltura , has bolstered its Video Communication and Collaboration suite of products to take enterprise communication to the next level. New and existing customers will benefit from even more engaging collaboration spaces through new video conferencing solution, Kaltura Meetings .

Kaltura Meetings offers cutting-edge video collaboration that is reliable, scalable, and secure. The solution provides easy one-click entry, eliminating the need for cumbersome downloads and installations. With tools like digital whiteboards, shared meeting notes, and downloadable chats, teams stay focused and actively engaged in the conversation. This new video conferencing technology comes along with Kaltura’s market-leading Video Portal built in, allowing users to easily manage, search, edit, publish, and automatically transcribe and translate all meeting recordings. Cloud recordings of collaboration spaces are accessible any time after the meeting, flowing directly into the Video Portal. Team members can therefore quickly catch up on what they missed and reuse content wherever and whenever they choose. Collaboration spaces are always available to be prepared in advance while allowing teams to re-enter and pick up from exactly where they left off.

“The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the already rapid adoption of meeting solutions by businesses all around the world,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO at Kaltura. “We are glad we can provide in this special time of need, our new meeting solution that is uniquely tightly integrated with our market-leading Enterprise Video PaaS and SaaS offerings that manage workflows and on-demand and live content for most leading organizations. The combined end-to-end real-time, live, and on-demand platform truly powers any video experience, for any organization be it recruiting, learning, training, communication, collaboration, marketing, sales, or customer care.”

Kaltura’s Communication and Collaboration suite includes the new Meetings product in addition to Townhalls , Webinars, Podcasts , Video Messaging and a full video content management system, uniquely supporting any meeting size, including events with hundreds of thousands of attendees. In addition, Kaltura’s solutions integrate seamlessly with other leading products in the market. For example, many customers already use Kaltura in collaboration with Zoom and WebEx, such that all their meeting recordings automatically flow into Kaltura’s video portal for enrichment and easy discovery. Customers also use Kaltura’s Video Conferencing Integrations (VCI) with Kaltura Townhalls to easily extend Zoom and WebEx calls to reach any size audience from any desktop. Kaltura has also integrated its new Kaltura Meetings virtual spaces directly within Microsoft Teams, enabling a seamless workflow in the Teams interface. These integrations have become particularly important in light of COVID-19, when executives are looking to easily broadcast from their desktop to large organizations.

“With the launch of Kaltura Meetings, we bring a unified platform to the market, supporting the full range of enterprise communication styles, including a seamless workflow from meeting to recording with all of the video enhancements and media intelligence you need to provide engaging and productive experiences across any organization,” said Dr. Michal Tsur, Kaltura Co-Founder and President. “We have always made it a priority to build open and interoperable products, allowing our customers to easily extend and enhance existing solutions and platforms. That is why our meeting experiences are already integrated with many leading platforms, and are also available as part of Kaltura’s Video Platform as a Service.”

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura is the leading video cloud, powering the broadest range of video experiences. Kaltura’s products are used by thousands of global enterprises, media companies, service providers and educational institutions, engaging hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com .

