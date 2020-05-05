Cradlepoint Donates to The Leary Firefighters Foundation to Equip First Responders with Lifesaving Technologies

Cradlepoint is donating $25,000 based on the success of its FirstConnect customer enablement program for first responder agencies in 2019

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless edge solutions, today announced a donation of $25,000 to The Leary Firefighters Foundation, which works with fire departments across the country to survey their technology needs and fill in funding gaps.



This charitable contribution is part of Cradlepoint's FirstConnect program, designed to ease the challenges often faced by first responder agencies in purchasing, deploying, and supporting fixed site, in-vehicle, and IoT-based routing solutions for access to FirstNet and other nationwide public safety broadband networks. Part of its CradlepointCares™ community involvement initiative, Cradlepoint's FirstConnect donations focus on charities dedicated to improving the lives of first responders and their families.

Cradlepoint selected the Leary Firefighters Foundation as a FirstConnect charity in 2019. Today's donation recognizes its investments in training programs and cutting-edge technology to help firefighters be safer and more effective, especially during this unprecedented time when they face new and significant challenges.

"Technology in firefighting is changing the face of the job and saving the lives of citizens as well as firefighters," says Denis Leary, founder of The Leary Firefighters Foundation. "Over the last 20 years, advances in infrared cameras, computers, and tablets have allowed firefighters to not only work in much higher realms of safety and confidence but also given them the ability to relay streams of information in emergency situations. Contributions like this allow us to take these major steps forward with best-in-class solutions."

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating significant challenges globally, Cradlepoint is helping first responders on the frontline. Cradlepoint NetCloud with wireless edge routers enables mobile and pop-up wireless networks for instant connectivity within sites such as tents, temporary command centers, and surveillance stations, as well as at quarantine centers and military bases around the country.

"With over 3,000 first responder customers, we feel it was our duty to find a way to give back to the heroes that use our wireless network solutions in the line of duty every day," said Todd Krautkremer, chief marketing officer at Cradlepoint. "While we started our FirstConnect charity program before COVID-19, it's gratifying to know that our donation is going towards helping first responders battle this pandemic. We strongly believe that technology can play a critical role in improving the safety and effectiveness of our men and women in uniform, and this shared value is why we chose The Leary Firefighters Foundation as this year's recipient."

For more information on Cradlepoint's extensive work in emergency preparedness and response and its COVID-19 efforts, please visit https://cradlepoint.com/covid19-response .

FirstConnect™ program

Cradlepoint's FirstConnect program eases the challenges often faced by first responder organizations in purchasing, deploying, and supporting new edge routing solutions that take advantage of FirstNet and other nationwide public safety broadband networks. These challenges include finding and applying for grant monies to help fund purchases and referrals to logistical and technical resources for installation of in-vehicle routers, training of IT and operational staff, and priority access to knowledgeable support resources around the clock at a moment's notice.

About The Leary Firefighters Foundation

The Leary Firefighters Foundation remains dedicated to keeping the needs of firefighters at the forefront of the country's awareness and to upholding our pledge to provide them with funding and resources to acquire the tools necessary to maintain the highest level of public safety. Founded in 2000 by actor Denis Leary in response to what would be named "the perfect fire" in Worcester, Massachusetts, Denis' hometown, The Foundation has been able to provide nearly $2 million to the families of the 343 firefighters that perished on 9/11, another $500,000 to the Boston Fire Department for new equipment, and multiple High-Rise Simulators for the FDNY Fire Academy, as well as collaborated on a new high tech "burn building" at the Grove Street Training Center in Worcester as a nod to Denis' cousin Jerry Lucey and the other "Worcester Six" firefighters that lost their lives.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint NetCloud™, a subscription-based network service with purpose-built endpoints, powers our Elastic Edge vision and delivers a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge that connects people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 21,000 organizations around the world — including 75 percent of the world's top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest U.S. cities — rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the U.K. and Australia.

Cradlepoint Media Inquiries

HOLLY LANGBEIN

Highwire PR

cradlepoint@highwirepr.com

+1 (916) 769-2199



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.