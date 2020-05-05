There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,649 in the last 365 days.

REMINDER/Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 2nd Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2020 second quarter results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 17:30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471.  A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 1194817#.  This recording will be available until May 12, 2020.

For further information 

Manon Lacroix
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com

