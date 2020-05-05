Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update - 5 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1047; of these five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Forty-Five (145). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Addis Ababa Regional Laboratory, Arsi University Laboratory, Jigjiga University Laboratory and Jimma University Medical Center Laboratory. Furthermore, sixteen (16) people (15 from Addis Ababa and 1 from Amhara Region) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries ninety-one (91). The Details of today's cases are presented below:

S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 75 Female No Under Investigation (identified by the laboratory test among admitted patients) 2 Ethiopian Afar 25 Male He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine. - 3 Ethiopian Afar 22 Male He has travel history from Djibouti and is in Afar mandatory quarantine. - 4 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 8 Female - Yes 5 Ethiopian Oromia, Batu 19 Female - Yes

The 75-year-old woman mentioned above was being treated at a hospital for other chronic medical problems, and due to respiratory distress, she was suspected for COVID-19 and sample was taken, however she passed away before results confirmed she was positive for COVID-19. Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to pass its condolences to the families.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted 25,135 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 1,047 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 5 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers 48 Patients in intensive care 0 Newly recovered 16 Total recovered 91 Total deaths 4 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 145

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.



