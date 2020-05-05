Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (5th May 2020)

Total cumulative confirmed positive cases - 199

Total number of deaths - 11

Active new cases - 21

Active cases at Isolation Centres - 145

Cumulative recoveries - 43

Number currently in quarantine - 1,401

Number discharged from quarantine - 1,732



