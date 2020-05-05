Green Plains to Supply Xerox with FDA Approved FCC Grade Alcohol

Xerox to make hospital grade hand sanitizer with product from York, Nebraska production facility

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is supplying FDA approved, FCC grade alcohol to Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) for use in their production of a new line of hospital grade hand sanitizers as both companies work to curb the spread of COVID-19 nationally.



“In addition to our recent donations, we continue to work with our commercial customers to help them solve their supply chain needs for FCC Grade alcohol as an approved alcohol-based ingredient for use in the production of hand sanitizers and other critical cleaning products,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains Inc. “We are happy to supply Xerox with our high-quality product from our plant in York, Nebraska that has been specifically producing this product for over 20 years.”

The FCC Grade alcohol manufactured at Green Plains, York is distilled specifically for the production of cleaning products and disinfectants and is higher in purity and quality than traditional fuel grade ethanol. Green Plains does not sell any fuel grade alcohol for use in disinfectants or sanitizers.

“Hand sanitizer is just one of many items in critical demand by our frontline workers,” said Mary Fromm, vice president of manufacturing at Xerox. “Green Plains is able to supply quality ethanol, which allows Xerox to deliver upwards of 140,000 gallons to healthcare organizations in the U.S. and Canada by June.”

“Xerox’s purchase from Green Plains will have a direct, positive impact on the U.S. farmer and the communities we serve during this crisis, as it enables our plants to remain open, continue to purchase corn, and keep high paying manufacturing jobs during this crisis,” continued Becker.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.0% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts

Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com

Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com

Sales Inquiries: Chris Shockley | Director | 402.383.5813 | chris.shockley@gpreinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.