Kite Realty Group Trust Continues Community Outreach through Kite Cares Initiative

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ongoing response to COVID-19, Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has utilized its Kite Cares platform in an effort to support the communities it serves.



Thus far, the Kite Cares community outreach effort has delivered food to local hospitals, supplied groceries to families of quarantined first responders, made supporting contributions to furloughed restaurant workers and meal delivery programs for the elderly and at-risk, and provided land to a farmers market in need of greater space to allow for proper social distancing.

Currently, Kite Cares is in the midst of a week-long food drive it helped launch to support hunger needs in Indiana, the home of Kite Realty Group’s corporate headquarters. The drive is being conducted in partnership with WISH-TV and Gleaners Food Bank, a member of Feeding America. Program details and steps to participate can be found here.

“During this time, individuals and organizations are stepping up to help each other in a variety of thoughtful ways,” said John Kite, Chairman and CEO of Kite Realty Group. “We are fortunate that our shopping centers serve a daily purpose for many, and we will continue to be an active citizen of the communities in which we operate.”

Inquiries related to KRG’s community efforts can be sent to kitecares@kiterealty.com, and additional information is available on the company’s Kite Cares webpage.

About Kite Realty Group Trust:

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. As of December 31, 2019, KRG owned interests in 90 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 17.5 million square feet and one development project (0.5 million square feet) currently under construction. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

