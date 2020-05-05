Sharps Compliance to Participate in the Oppenheimer 5th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq: SMED) announced today that David P. Tusa, Chief Executive Officer has been invited to participate in Oppenheimer’s 5th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, which will take place virtually on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Mr. Tusa will be available throughout the day for one-on-one and small group meetings via teleconference.



About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance is a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. Its key markets include healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturers, home healthcare providers, assisted living / long-term care, surgery centers, retail pharmacies and clinics, and the professional market which is comprised of physicians, dentists and veterinary practices. The Company's flagship product, the Sharps Recovery System, is a comprehensive solution for the containment, transportation, treatment and tracking of medical waste and other used healthcare materials. The Company also offers its route-based pick-up service in a thirty-two (32) state region of the South, Southeast and Northeast portions of the United States. Sharps also provides two simple solutions for safe and easy disposal of unused medications: MedSafe collection receptacles and TakeAway Medication Recovery System Envelopes.

More information on the Company and its products can be found on its website at: www.sharpsinc.com

