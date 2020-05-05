PSYC to Develop and Source Original News and Content in Monthly Newsletter

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is now in the process of actively exploring options to assemble a network of industry experts and other likeminded individuals, whom the Company will rely on to develop original content for its forthcoming PYSC website and newsletters.



To prepare for the Company’s intended push in to the medicinal psychedelics space, the Global team is currently dedicating time and energy towards identifying experts and individuals it will likely collaborate with over the coming months in an effort to provide PSYC with news and content that is entirely exclusive to PSYC. In addition to providing an informational hub for all developments related to this emerging industry, these experts will supply readers with original content and analysis to help them understand these developments via subscriber newsletters and regularly updated web portals.

“I think it is rather important to understand that our vision and overall objective for PSYC is to be so much more than just a reliable source for news and information in the evolving world of psychedelic medicines. We are truly striving to become the most recognized hub for all things related to this incredibly exciting new industry and I believe we can accomplish this by creating our own unique content that is thoughtful, creative, fact-driven and maintains an accurate pulse on an area of innovative medicinal treatments that we expect to see grow rapidly and gain significant exposure over the next several months. Essential to bringing this together will be our ability to successfully assemble a network of forward-thinking experts and individuals who are passionate about discovering and sharing the data, information and exciting news surrounding medicinal psychedelics. I intend on making this a top priority during this critical phase of PSYC’s early development,” said Global Trac Solutions CEO, Vanessa Luna.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

Since 2017, PSYC has been a pioneer in the emerging software and payment processing sector of the cannabis industry and has established itself as a trusted resource for businesses operating within the industry. Today, PSYC through its network of partners and affiliates, continues to connect businesses throughout the cannabis industry with critical solutions and services ranging from payment processing technology, cutting-edge software, and ancillary services vital to compliant and effective business operations.

Most recently, PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Corporate Contact:

Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (PSYC)

www.globaltracsolutions.com

(619) 925-3202

info@globaltracsolutions.com



