Multinational Law Firm King & Wood Mallesons Embraces iManage Cloud in Europe, Middle East, US; Improves User Productivity, Business Continuity Stance

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that King & Wood Mallesons – a leading international law firm with over 2,400 lawyers in 28 locations around the world – has successfully migrated its Europe, Middle East, and United States offices to the iManage cloud . The cloud deployment aligns with the firm’s commitment to innovation and delivers improved performance and user experience while augmenting business continuity and resiliency. The firm also plans a rollout of iManage Threat Manager to enhance its overall security posture.



With existing on-premise deployments of iManage email and document management solutions across all King & Wood Mallesons offices globally, this initial move to the iManage cloud progresses the firm on its roadmap for cloud migration.

“Our firm believes that the cloud is the future, and we have been very impressed with iManage cloud’s impact on productivity, remote access, and reduction of operational overhead,” said Darren Brown, Head of IT for Europe & Middle East at King & Wood Mallesons. “In fact, in this unprecedented work-from-home environment triggered by COVID-19, our cloud operations have been flawless. The ease of employee access to iManage Work from mobile phones and laptops has been a dream, with no impact to performance or response times. Our cloud strategy allowed us to circumvent painful VPN bandwidth issues that may have arisen if our network, systems, and employees were not cloud enabled,” continued Brown.

Big Business Benefits Continue to Drive Cloud Adoption

Among the drivers for cloud adoption for King & Wood Mallesons were continuous availability and stability of the platform. Deploying on the iManage cloud ensures industry-leading uptime, resilience, and flexibility. “The performance and stability have been fantastic, and it has provided our professionals with a seamless user experience, allowing us to service our clients at the highest level. The platform relieves the concern of managing the business continuity environment, knowing iManage has all proper controls in place,” Brown added.

Having rolled out the iManage cloud deployment shortly before world health concerns influenced most companies to shift to a fully remote workforce, the move was a leap forward in facilitating mobile access and remote productivity for the firm. At that point, 80% of King & Wood Mallesons’ EUME staff were accessing the iManage email and document management platform remotely from laptops.

Now, the fundamental change to a 100% distributed workforce at all times, places a new level of importance on providing easy, secure, remote access to the iManage platform. Beyond a major boon for efficiency and collaboration, the firm’s approach to cloud innovation has become a key enabler in delivering on its commitment to the highest standard of work product for both employees and clients.

Migration Made Simple

Local iManage partner Phoenix Business Solutions served as an essential resource throughout the migration to the iManage cloud.

“As our partner for migration and support, Phoenix provided excellent service during the migration, pulling in resources from Europe and Australia to complete tasks in a timely and successful manner,” said Brown. “They were invaluable in ensuring a smooth transition.”

iManage Threat Manager Safeguards Data While Lowering Cost

In addition to gaining the benefits of industry-leading document and email management in the cloud, King & Wood Mallesons EUME added an extra layer of protection for its data by subscribing to iManage Threat Manager , which seamlessly integrates with the iManage cloud. iManage Threat Manager provides 24/7 continuous protection of sensitive data from internal and external threats, using advanced techniques like adaptive behavioral modeling – ensuring any threats are quickly detected and neutralized.

King Wood & Mallesons’ proactive approach to security not only safeguards the firm’s data against internal and external threats, but also has been a game changer in reducing operational security costs and proactively managing risk for the business.

“It’s not surprising that one of the world’s most innovative law firms would be drawn to the advantages that the iManage cloud provides, from complete functionality for how today’s professionals want to work, to maximum performance and cutting-edge security,” said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. “We are thrilled to see how King & Wood Mallesons’ iManage cloud journey continues to unfold and deliver benefits in new areas across the firm.”

