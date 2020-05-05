All-New Vari Taps LiveArea as Digital Transformation Partner; New Global Commerce Infrastructure Launched

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vari, formerly VariDesk, selected LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency and business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), to build and launch its new digital commerce infrastructure as the company responds to increasing global demand for its innovative workspace solutions.



Pioneer of the standing desk, Vari teamed with LiveArea last year to lead its digital transformation efforts and also assist with a major rebranding initiative. LiveArea built and launched five new high-performance regional commerce sites on Salesforce Commerce Cloud covering the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia.



In addition, LiveArea teams led the implementation of Salesforce Marketing Cloud and provided an array of orchestrated services, including merchandising, content delivery, search engine optimization, and analytics.



“With our rebrand to Vari, our new focus is on B2B high-growth companies and becoming the go-to workspace innovation brand while retaining our mission to create workspaces that elevate people,” said Sean Scogin, Chief Revenue Officer for Vari. “LiveArea is the perfect growth and transformation partner, delivering wide-ranging commerce expertise – from design and user experience, to technology and digital marketing.”



Vari offers a full line of more than 200 workspace-redefining products. Its products are found in 98% of Fortune 500 companies.

“Our mission is to help companies create more inspired interactions that elevate commerce,” said Jim Butler, LiveArea Executive Vice President and General Manager. “In helping Vari build and launch a digital commerce infrastructure to support its global growth and transformation, that’s precisely the outcome we’re achieving.”

About LiveArea

LiveArea is a full-service, global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring together a broad portfolio of services for end-to-end solutions – from data-driven marketing and omni-channel experience design through technology selection and platform implementation, fulfillment, customer care and orchestrated services, the next evolution of managed services. Clients cover a variety of verticals, including health and beauty; fashion and apparel; luxury; consumer packaged goods, retail; automotive; and business to business. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com.



About PFSweb

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, Camping World, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

