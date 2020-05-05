Concord RENTS Announces the Grand Opening of Central Landings at Town Center

The Newest Affordable Housing Community in Palm Coast, Florida

/EIN News/ -- PALM COAST, Fla., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConcordRENTS announces the Grand Opening of Central Landings at Town Center Apartment Homes, a $26.7 Million affordable housing community, consisting of 150 apartment homes serving those making 40% - 80% of the area median income, located in the Palm Coast Town Center.



As the newest affordable apartment community within the last 9 years, Central Landings is dedicated to provide safe and quality housing for the expanding needs of families in Flagler County. The community will appeal to the most discerning preferences including traditional 3-Story Garden style building designs as well as unique Carriage Homes over Garages. Each home will be fully equipped with granite countertops and CleanSteel energy efficient appliances, along with other modern finishes. The residents will also be able to take advantage of community amenities with a business center, Amazon HUB package center, heart healthy cardio and fitness studio, walking trails with “Get Fit” stations, regulation bocce ball court and dog park. For additional details about the community along with its amenities and features, visit www.CentralLandingsAtTownCenter.com .

Palm Coast Town Center is a master development with a vision of 2,500 multifamily residential units, 1.4 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of commercial space, including a movie theater, hotel and nursing home. The Town Center currently includes the Palm Coast City Hall, with 14,000 square feet of retail, Epic Movie Theater and multifamily residential units from Central Landings Senior Living, Palm Coast Senior Living and Reserve at Brookhaven that are also all managed by ConcordRENTS. Additionally, Palm Coast Landing is a shopping center bordering the Town Center, anchored by Super Target, Michaels, Pet Smart and other nationally known retail establishments.

Funding for Central Landings Apartment Homes comes from $13.4 Million in Tax-Exempt Bonds, issued by the Housing Finance Authority of Volusia County, $9.3 Million in equity, from the sale of Federal Housing Tax Credits allocated through Florida Housing Finance Corporation, and additional sources provided through the Developer, Atlantic Housing Partners, L.L.L.P.

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. ConcordRENTS manages over 100 properties in Florida.

Media Contact:

Ammon Smith

Ammon.Smith@ConcordRENTS.com

407.620.6791



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.