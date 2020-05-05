Brixton Metals Drills 5.00m of 1,293 g/t Silver, Including 2.00m of 3,205 g/t Silver at Its Langis Project, Ontario

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce drill results from its wholly owned Langis Mine Project located in the Cobalt Camp, Ontario, Canada. Sixteen holes were drilled for a total of 992.50 metres.



Highlights of New Drill Results at the Langis Project

Drill hole LM20-83 intersected 5.00m of 1,293.34 g/t silver, including 2.00m of 3,205.00 g/t silver and 0.15 percent cobalt

Drill hole LM20-76 intersected 6.00m of 250.97 g/t silver, including 2.00m of 702.00 g/t silver

Drill hole LM20-87 intersected 9.00m of 374.03 g/t silver, including 2.00m of 1,492.50 g/t silver

Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “The Langis Project continues to deliver exceptional high-grade and uniquely native silver results. Our objective was to identify mineable widths of high-grade silver mineralization. The Cobalt Camp is known for narrow high-grade silver veins; however, Brixton has demonstrated these remarkably high grades are attainable over considerable widths. After completing this small, low cost drill program it is evident that additional silver rich zones at shallow depths remain at the Langis mine area. The goal here would be to drill enough near surface material to make economics.”

During 2020, the Company has drilled 16 NQ sized core holes for approximately 992.50 metres at the Langis Project. This year’s drilling campaign was designed to identify new silver zones near old workings and to follow up on some of the 2018 high grade silver drilled intercepts. The drilling campaign has been successful in identifying new high grade silver mineralization over significant widths.

Table 1 - Highlights from Drill Results at Langis

Hole From To Interval Silver Cobalt Silver ID (metre) (metre) (metre) (g/t) (%) g/t * m LM-20-76 28.50 34.50 6.00 250.97 1,505.80 Including 31.50 34.50 3.00 487.47 1,462.40 Including 32.50 34.50 2.00 702.00 1,404.00 LM-20-77 35.70 38.70 3.00 37.10 111.30 Including 37.70 38.70 1.00 74.50 74.50 LM-20-78 51.00 57.00 6.00 22.65 135.90 Including 51.00 54.00 3.00 33.33 100.00 LM-20-78 65.00 76.00 11.00 110.37 1,214.10 Including 68.00 72.00 4.00 211.75 847.00 Including 68.00 70.00 2.00 286.50 573.00 LM-20-80 35.50 38.00 2.50 69.80 174.50 Including 35.50 36.50 1.00 95.00 95.00 LM-20-83 11.00 16.00 5.00 1,293.34 6,466.70 Including 12.00 14.00 2.00 3,205.00 0.15 6,410.00 Including 12.00 13.00 1.00 3,860.00 0.30 3,860.00

True widths cannot be determined at this time and reported widths are drilled intervals. Weighted averages were calculated using uncut assays.

Table 2 - Highlights from Drill Results at Langis

Hole From To Interval Silver Cobalt Silver ID (metre) (metre) (metre) (g/t) (%) g/t * m LM-20-84 13.00 18.00 5.00 464.06 2,320.30 Including 13.00 16.00 3.00 760.90 0.09 2,282.70 Including 14.00 16.00 2.00 1,116.00 0.13 2,232.00 Including 14.00 15.00 1.00 1,685.00 0.25 1,685.00 LM-20-85 26.00 31.00 5.00 35.28 176.40 LM-20-86 8.40 19.40 11.00 221.79 2,439.70 Including 8.40 13.40 5.00 452.10 2,260.50 Including 9.40 11.40 2.00 964.50 1,929.00 Including 10.40 11.40 1.00 1,115.00 1,115.00 LM-20-87 8.30 17.30 9.00 374.03 3,366.30 Including 9.30 13.30 4.00 776.03 3,104.10 Including 9.30 11.30 2.00 1,492.50 2,985.00 Including 10.30 11.30 1.00 1,825.00 1,825.00 LM-20-88 12.00 13.00 1.00 68.50 68.50

True widths cannot be determined at this time and reported widths are drilled intervals. Weighted averages were calculated using uncut assays.

Click here for Figure 1. Langis Drill Collar Location Plan Map

Click here for Figure 2. Cross-Section Northeast View Near Shaft #3

Drill holes LM20-75 to 80 were drilled around the western extent of the historic underground workings. Native silver mineralization intersected in hole 76 returned 6.00m of 250.97 g/t Ag, including 3.00m of 487.47 g/t Ag including 2.00m of 702.00 g/t Ag. Native silver occurs as fracture fillings, coatings and within veins associated with calcite-hematite and is hosted in a dark grey-green Huronian conglomerate.

Click here for Figure 3. NQ size Drill Core LM20-76 at 33.25m Native Silver Infilled Fracture

Click here for Figure 4. NQ size Drill Core LM20-76 from 33.27m, Native Silver, Calcite-Hematite

Click here for Figure 5. NQ size Drill Core LM20-76 at 33.95m Native Silver on Fractures

Drillhole 78 intersected 11.00m of 110.37 g/t Ag, including 4.00m of 211.75 g/t silver. The silver mineralization consists of silver arsenides associated with calcite-hematite veins and veinlets to fracture infill or as disseminated hosted in the Huronian conglomerate.

Drillholes LM20-82 to 90 were drilled at the Shaft 3 area and were designed to follow up on 2018 drilling where hole LM18-42 intersected 6.00m of 4,719.33 g/t silver and 0.33 percent cobalt. The best mineralized silver interval intersected in the 2020 drilling was intersected in hole 83 which assayed 5.00m of 1,293.34 g/t silver, including 2.00m of 3,205.00 g/t silver and 0.15 percent cobalt. Mineralization is hosted in a dark grey-green Huronian conglomerate unit and generally consists of native silver and cobaltite associated with calcite veins, veinlets and is disseminated throughout the host rock.

Click here for Figure 6. NQ size Drill Core LM20-83 at 12.6m Native-silver as veinlets/disseminated Cobaltite vein + calcite-hematite hosted Huronian conglomerate

Click here for Figure 7. NQ sized Drill Core LM20-83 at 13.0m, Native Silver Rosettes and Disseminated

Hole 84 assayed 5.00m of 464.06 g/t silver, including 2.00m of 1,116.00 g/t silver. Mineralization consists of silver arsenide hosted in calcite-hematite veins and disseminated native silver.

Table 3 – LM20-75 to LM20-90 Collar Information

Hole Azimuth Dip Length UTM East UTM North Elevation ID (degrees) (degrees) (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) LM-20-75 170 -40 102.00 606514 5270722 188 LM-20-76 130 -40 102.00 606517 5270726 189 LM-20-77 130 -48 45.00 606517 5270727 189 LM-20-78 208 -40 93.00 606494 5270709 188 LM-20-79 190 -48 106.00 606614 5270687 193 LM-20-80 190 -41 69.00 606482 5270669 188 LM-20-81 357 -42 135.00 606654 5270548 195 LM-20-82 12 -39 102.00 606716 5270659 207 LM-20-83 310 -45 30.00 606719 5270683 208 LM-20-84 310 -50 30.00 606720 5270683 208 LM-20-85 310 -65 36.00 606720 5270683 208 LM-20-86 340 -42 24.00 606719 5270684 208 LM-20-87 340 -46 33.00 606720 5270684 208 LM-20-88 310 -39 19.50 606709 5270680 207 LM-20-89 130 -45 30.00 606697 5270684 207 LM-20-90 120 -42 36.00 606712 5270707 208 Total 992.5

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Ms. Caroline Vallat, P.Geo., from GeoSpark Consulting Inc. conducted an independent QAQC review, which returned overall strong accuracy and precision of the analytical results. Diamond drill holes were drilled to depth NQ size. Samples were collected using 1 metre average samples length. Three quality control samples (one blank, one standard and one duplicate) were inserted into each batch of 20 samples. The drill core was sawn, with half put in batches, sealed and shipped by the Company geologists to ALS Minerals preparation lab in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Blank, duplicate and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream. All elements were analyzed by Aqua Regia Digest with ICP-AES finish. Silver over-limits were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Base metal over-limits were analyzed with Aqua Regia Digest and AES finish. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

About the Langis and Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project

Brixton’s wholly owned Langis and Hudson Bay past producing mines are located 500km north from Toronto, Ontario, Canada with excellent infrastructure. The silver mineralization occurs as native silver and within steeply-moderately and in some cases shallow dipping veins, veinlets and as disseminations rosettes and fracture infill and can be associated with calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite and gold. Mineralization is hosted within any of the three main rock types: Archean volcanics and metasediments, Coleman Member sediments and Nipissing diabase. The Langis mine produced 10.4Moz of silver at 25 oz/t Ag and 358,340 pounds of cobalt and the Hudson Bay mine produced 6.4Moz of silver at 123 oz/t Ag and 185,570 pounds of cobalt. Historically, the combined mines in the Cobalt Camp produced 550 million ounces of silver with 30-50 million pounds of cobalt as a by-product.

Mr. Sorin Posescu, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards and has reviewed and approved this news release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn gold-silver and the Atlin gold projects located in NWBC, the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. The Company is actively seeking JV partners to advance one or more of its projects. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

Figure 1 Langis Drill Collar Location Plan Map Figure 2 Cross-Section Northeast View Near Shaft #3 Figure 3 NQ size Drill Core LM20-76 at 33.25m Native Silver Infilled Fracture Figure 4 NQ size Drill Core LM20-76 from 33.27m, Native Silver, Calcite-Hematite Figure 5 NQ size Drill Core LM20-76 at 33.95m Native Silver on Fractures Figure 6 NQ size Drill Core LM20-83 at 12.6m Native-silver as veinlets/disseminated Cobaltite vein + calcite-hematite hosted Huronian conglomerate Figure 7 NQ sized Drill Core LM20-83 at 13.0m, Native Silver Rosettes and Disseminated



