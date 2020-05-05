Super League Gaming Continues to See Dramatic Audience Growth; April 2020 Year-To-Date Already Larger Than All of 2019

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, continues to see unprecedented audience growth across new user registration, total hours of gameplay, video views, and digital advertising impressions. With significant increases in all areas, April 2020 proved to be a record-breaking month for the company, helping to propel year-to-date numbers to higher levels than was achieved in all of 2019.



“The growth we are seeing is a reflection both of the strength of our platforms and the overall strength of the gaming business right now,” said Ann Hand, Chairman and CEO of Super League Gaming. “We are encouraged by the high level of engagement and believe it represents an increase in passionate gamers who are excited to be part of the Super League community. The surge in activity also provides a richer set of opportunities to monetize our expanding audience.”

“Super League is delivering on our promise to players, which is to provide premium gameplay and content experiences that capture their passion,” said Matt Edelman, Super League’s Chief Commercial Officer. “In these isolating times, gaming has proven that one of its super powers is helping friends stay connected with each other and with the broader world outside of their homes. We are confident that engaging with Super League will continue to be a bright spot in their days.”

Super League’s year-to-date audience metrics include:

259% growth in monthly visitors between December and April to Minehut , Super League’s Minecraft community, showing the unparalleled excitement around the platform and the continued growth of one of the most passionate and creative communities of Minecraft players;



Super League’s Minecraft community, showing the unparalleled excitement around the platform and the continued growth of one of the most passionate and creative communities of Minecraft players; 62% increase in registered users across Super League since December ;



; 435% growth in monthly video views vs. December on Framerate, Super League’s social video gameplay highlights network;



on Framerate, Super League’s social video gameplay highlights network; More than 16 million monthly gameplay hours on the Super League platform in 2020 through April, which represents nearly 10% more gameplay hours than all of 2019;



on the Super League platform in 2020 through April, which represents nearly 10% more gameplay hours than all of 2019; 205 million monthly video views and digital ad impressions across Super League’s network of digital and social channels in April, 70% more than all of 2019

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading esports community and content platform for competitive, everyday gamers, fans and friends of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on positive and inclusive gameplay, Super League enables players to experience their sport like the pros while also developing sportsmanship, communication and team-building skills. Powered by a proprietary technology platform, Super League operates physical and digital experiences in partnership with publishers of top-tier games. Local movie theatres, PC cafes, restaurant and entertainment venues are transformed into esports arenas where gamers compete, socialize, spectate and celebrate the amateur esports lifestyle. Super League’s platform offers unique amateur esports experiences that not only ratchet up the competition for avid gamers, but also attract audiences with elite amateur broadcasts that transform physical venues as well as fuel SuperLeagueTV’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect our business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of events that took place during and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, including the possibility that the expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; unknown liabilities that may or may not be within our control; attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers’ needs and rapid technological change; increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively, and expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, once filed, are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Gillian Sheldon

Super League Gaming

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com

Investor Relations:

Sean McGowan and Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

SLG@gatewayir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.