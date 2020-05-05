Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation, an Emerging Leader in Innovative Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals, is Proud to Start Studies on Anxiety-Based Tinnitus

/EIN News/ -- San Clemente, California, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation (OTC MKTS: NUNZ), an emerging leader in innovative pharmaceutical and nutraceutical based therapies for the treatment of behavioral anxiety symptoms of Autistic Spectrum of Disorders (ASD’s) and other anxiety disorders, announces plans to start studies and effects on patients with anxiety-based tinnitus disorders.



Nunzia NUNZ and Dr. Roger Netzer, a medical doctor based in Hawaii, have agreed to start and evaluate on patients with Anxiety Based Tinnitus.

The patients will be selected by Dr. Netzer and we anticipate it to start this summer.

The timeline for the Evaluation is depending on availability due to the CoVid19 outbreak and closures of many institutions.

Dr. Netzer stated, "When the results are completed you will send the unbiased results to Nunzia."

Current treatments for ASD's have had limited efficacy, with broad acting drugs such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, SSRI's and amphetamines being employed to varying and inconsistent treatment results. In addition to the unmet treatment needs for ASD's, NUNZIA also broadly treats a wide range of related anxiety disorders -- from ADHD which affects 4.8% of US adults and 8.7% of adolescents; to anxiety disorders (generalized, panic, and phobia related) that impact over a third of US adults and adolescents; and depressive disorders affecting up to 7.1% of the US adult population.

NUNZIA is currently available as a nutraceutical supplement, with prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical treatments planned, and is unique within this space as a positive treatment quite unlike other drugs and supplements on the market. With no known negative side effects, no known addictions, and no clinical reaction to alcohol -- NUNZIA is one of the safest treatments on the market with no known adverse effects on vital organs.

NUNZIA nutraceuticals are a combination of 16 vitamins, minerals, and herbs which directly focus and target the hippocampus area of the brain, where all anxiety-based disorders begin -- NUNZIA directly targets anxiety in the hippocampus, improving the function, which is a primary cause of the affiliations and compulsory disorders present in ASDs and anxiety disorders. Treatment The NUNZIA supplement with NUNZIA has demonstrated positive results for affected patients, increased memory, improved fine motor skills and increased speech ability while decreasing the anxiety, stress, fixations, and fidgeting that complicate social interactions and life with ASDs and other anxiety disorders.

This treatment methodology represents a revolutionary departure from current drug protocols -- which are used to control and manage the symptoms of the disorder -- NUNZIA, by contrast, is the only known drug on the market to address the underlying structure of the hippocampus, treating the symptoms of these disorders instead of merely controlling them. The effects of NUNZIA have been profound, with approximately 80% of patients benefiting, with efficacy in as short as 24 to 96 hours. According to Nunzia CEO, Charles Strongo, "We have seen substantial improvements in patient's social behavior and development, reduced anxiety and "acting out", and dramatically improved quality of life for our patients and their families; all without the shotgun effect of drugging or sedating the patient. We believe that NUNZIA is a unique and novel approach to ASD and other anxiety disorder treatment -- and that in concert with therapeutic behavioral treatments, NUNZIA offers new hope for a better life to millions of children and their families."

NUNZIA is currently available as a nutraceutical supplement direct to consumers via the Company's website, www.nunziapharma.com, with wholesale distribution announcements coming shortly. Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation is also developing over the counter and pharmaceutical drug formulations of NUNZIA to better address target markets in a rapidly growing ASD therapeutic space that is expected to reach $4.6 billion in annual revenues by 2026, from approximately $3.29 billion in 2019.

About Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation

Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation is an emerging leader in the development and delivery of innovative pharmaceutical and nutraceutical-based therapies for the behavioral symptoms of Autistic Spectrum Disorder and related conditions, such as Fragile X syndrome, as well as more common anxiety-based disorders. Its landmark offering, NUNZIA, is an innovative product that promises to fundamentally revolutionize the treatment space for these conditions. Nunzia is committed to improving the lives of children and families suffering from ASDs and anxiety-based disorders. Nunzia is a proud partner of the Autism Fragile X-Foundation, a 501 c (3) non-profit dedicated to the treatment and management of ASD patients and their families. For additional information, visit www.nunziapharma.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:

Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation

CSTRONGO@NunziaPharma.com

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our company, its industry, our beliefs, and our assumptions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “May”, “will,” “should,” “except,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. They are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict.



